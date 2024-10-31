TOPSHOT - Wreckage of cars pile up on the on the railway on October 31, 2024 after flash floods ravaged the town of Alfafar, in the region of Valencia, eastern Spain. Rescuers raced on October 31, 2024 to find survivors and victims of once-in-a-generation floods in Spain that killed at least 95 people and left towns submerged in a muddy deluge with overturned cars scattered in the streets. About 1,000 troops joined police and firefighters in the grim search for bodies in the Valencia region as Spain started three days of mourning. Up to a year's rain fell in a few hours on the eastern city of Valencia and surrounding region on October 29 sending torrents of water and mud through towns and cities. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP) Image Credit: AFP

People try to clean a house as the street is covered in mud on October 31, 2024 after flash floods affected La Torre, in Valencia, eastern Spain. Rescuers raced on October 31, 2024 to find survivors and victims of once-in-a-generation floods in Spain that killed at least 95 people and left towns submerged in a muddy deluge with overturned cars scattered in the streets. About 1,000 troops joined police and firefighters in the grim search for bodies in the Valencia region as Spain started three days of mourning. Up to a year's rain fell in a few hours on the eastern city of Valencia and surrounding region on October 29 sending torrents of water and mud through towns and cities. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP) Image Credit: AFP

People try to clean a street covered in mud on October 31, 2024 after flash floods affected Paiporta, in Valencia, eastern Spain. Rescuers raced on October 31, 2024 to find survivors and victims of once-in-a-generation floods in Spain that killed at least 95 people and left towns submerged in a muddy deluge with overturned cars scattered in the streets. About 1,000 troops joined police and firefighters in the grim search for bodies in the Valencia region as Spain started three days of mourning. Up to a year's rain fell in a few hours on the eastern city of Valencia and surrounding region on October 29 sending torrents of water and mud through towns and cities. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP) Image Credit: AFP

A flooded slum area is pictured in Picanya, near Valencia, eastern Spain, on October 30, 2024. Floods triggered by torrential rains in Spain's eastern Valencia region has left 51 people dead, rescue services said on October 30. (Photo by Jose Jordan / AFP) / The erroneous town appearing in the metadata of this photo by Jose Jordan has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Picanya] instead of [Paiporta]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may requir Image Credit: AFP

Wreckage of cars pile up on the on the railway on October 31, 2024 after flash floods ravaged the town of Alfafar, in the region of Valencia, eastern Spain. Rescuers raced on October 31, 2024 to find survivors and victims of once-in-a-generation floods in Spain that killed at least 95 people and left towns submerged in a muddy deluge with overturned cars scattered in the streets. About 1,000 troops joined police and firefighters in the grim search for bodies in the Valencia region as Spain started three days of mourning. Up to a year's rain fell in a few hours on the eastern city of Valencia and surrounding region on October 29 sending torrents of water and mud through towns and cities. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP) Image Credit: AFP