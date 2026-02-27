Neymar’s dancing tribute to Vini is a treat to watch, as he told him, “Celebrate the same way.”

Neymar is not alone. Many players from all around the world and several Brazilian stars have also publicly backed Vinicius. Thiago Silva, Lucas Paqueta and Eder Militao have all defended his right to celebrate however he chooses. Their message has been simple and powerful: scoring a goal is a moment of happiness, and no player should face abuse for expressing that joy. No matter what, nobody has the right to racially abuse anyone. Vini should keep dancing in the face of racists . This is not just a football issue, it is a much bigger problem in society, and it needs to be confronted and addressed properly.