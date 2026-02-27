Neymar’s dancing tribute to Vini is a treat to watch, as he told him, “Celebrate the same way.”

The dance that defied Racism: Neymar’s tribute to Vini Jr
Neymar Jr sent a strong message of unity on Thursday night, when he copied Vinícius Junior’s famous dance celebration near the corner flag after scoring for Santos against Vasco da Gama in the Brazilian Serie A game.
The Brazil star found the net twice in Santos’ win and, after one of his goals, broke into Vinicius’ signature dance. It was not just a celebration. It was a statement. Also, Neymar getting his sharpness back is good news for Brazil as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup under Carlo Ancelotti.
The gesture came after Vinícius faced fresh racist abuse during a recent Champions League clash against Benfica in Portugal. After scoring in that match, Vinícius celebrated with a dance near the corner flag. He was booked by the referee and was also allegedly targeted with racial slurs from Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni.
The incident sparked outrage and once again brought the issue of racism in football into focus.
Neymar later revealed that he had spoken to Vinicius after the controversy. He told him clearly:
“When you score again, celebrate the same way, because I will do the exact same thing.”
True to his word, Neymar kept that promise in Brazil. His dance was a direct show of solidarity, a reminder that joy should never be punished and identity should never be silenced.
Neymar is not alone. Many players from all around the world and several Brazilian stars have also publicly backed Vinicius. Thiago Silva, Lucas Paqueta and Eder Militao have all defended his right to celebrate however he chooses. Their message has been simple and powerful: scoring a goal is a moment of happiness, and no player should face abuse for expressing that joy. No matter what, nobody has the right to racially abuse anyone. . This is not just a football issue, it is a much bigger problem in society, and it needs to be confronted and addressed properly.
Also In This Package