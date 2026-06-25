Brazil star Neymar makes first appearance of 2026 World Cup

Brazil’s all-time top scorer ends long layoff in Group C win over Scotland
Veteran Brazil forward Neymar made his long-awaited debut at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, coming off the bench in the second half of Brazil's Group C match against Scotland after missing the team's opening two games with a calf injury.
The 34-year-old entered to loud cheers from Brazilian supporters at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, marking his first appearance for the national team since returning from a lengthy injury absence and his fourth World Cup campaign.
Neymar, 34, who had been struggling with a calf injury since just before the tournament kicked off, appeared in the 76th minute with Brazil leading 3-0.
Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti had confirmed before kickoff that Neymar was fully fit after training throughout the week but opted to start him among the substitutes as he continued his recovery.
Neymar had been sidelined for more than a month with a right calf injury that kept him out of Brazil's opening 1-1 draw with Morocco and 3-0 victory over Haiti. His return provided a major boost for the five-time world champions as they sought to secure first place in Group C and build momentum heading into the knockout stage.
Brazil controlled much of the contest against Scotland, allowing Ancelotti to ease Neymar back into competitive action rather than rush him into the starting lineup.
The appearance was widely viewed as an important milestone for the country's all-time leading scorer, whose place in the squad had been heavily scrutinised following a series of injuries in recent years.
Neymar's return also marked his first World Cup appearance since the 2022 tournament in Qatar and his first international match at a major tournament since suffering a serious knee injury during World Cup qualifying in 2023.
With the knockout rounds approaching, Brazil hopes the veteran playmaker can regain full fitness and add experience to a squad chasing a record-extending sixth World Cup title.