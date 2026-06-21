Neymar called a ‘work-from-home’ striker by Brazil President Lula

It’s very rare that a President mocks arguably his country’s best player among the current generation during an ongoing World Cup. But that’s exactly what happened on Saturday when Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, speaking at an event in Belo Horizonte, indulged in a mocking banter of Neymar Jr. who is recovering from injury and hoping to start in his fourth World Cup.

Rather than travelling with the squad for the Haiti match in Philadelphia, Neymar remained at Brazil's training base in New Jersey, where he has been following an individual rehabilitation programme in a bid to return for Wednesday's encounter with Scotland.

The remarks came as Neymar continues his recovery from a calf injury that has kept him out of Brazil's opening two matches at the tournament. The 34-year-old was not part of the team that saw 1-1 draw against Morocco and 3-0 victory over Haiti.

Brazil, well placed in Group C after four points from two matches, will have a major boost if their number 10 is cleared to return as they look to secure qualification for the knockout stages.

Despite the progress, Neymar's availability remains uncertain. Coach Carlo Ancelotti said after the Haiti victory that the veteran attacker would be reintegrated into the squad ahead of the Scotland match, with a final decision expected after training sessions on Monday and Tuesday.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.