Response Plus Holding revenue rises to Dh516m in 2025

The company said revenue grew from Dh455 million in 2024
Response Plus Holding (RPM), a leading provider of pre-hospital care and emergency medical services, has reported strong financial results for 2025, with revenue increasing by 13% to Dh516 million.
The company said revenue grew from Dh455 million in 2024, supported by expansion across new markets and services. Net profit for the year reached Dh49.96 million, while total assets rose to Dh387.22 million, compared to Dh375.90 million the previous year. Shareholder equity also increased to Dh245.8 million.
Earnings per share stood at Dh0.25, reflecting what the company described as continued focus on delivering value to shareholders.
The group said its performance was supported by a strategy focused on expanding its geographic presence and service offerings. During 2025, RPM opened new offices in Oslo in Norway, as well as in Tabuk and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. It also expanded operations in locations including the Bahamas, Habshan and Ras Al Khaimah.
The company also began supporting the development of emergency medical services infrastructure at airports in the Bahamas.
Omran Al Khoori, Chairman of Response Plus Holding, said the results reflect the effectiveness of the group’s expansion strategy. He noted that the company continues to strengthen its position in the emergency medical services sector while building a wider international presence.
RPM said it is planning further growth in 2026, including the launch of new services and business lines. These include integrated medical air evacuation services and commercial flight medical escort solutions, in partnership with ICATT Air Ambulance.
Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of the company, said the group’s performance highlights the strength of its business model and its ability to expand across markets. He added that the company is focusing on diversifying revenue streams and strengthening its capabilities in emergency medical services, training and consultancy.
The company highlighted several developments that supported growth during the year. These included expanding aviation emergency operations to the Bahamas and signing an agreement with Falcon Aviation to operate an air ambulance service in the UAE.
During the 2025 Hajj season, RPM deployed 350 medical professionals and 125 ambulances across railway stations in Saudi Arabia, supporting large-scale operations.
The group also introduced new services in medical risk management and specialised training for sectors such as energy and defence.
Response Plus Medical, the group’s main subsidiary, operates more than 420 clinics across industrial sectors including oil and gas. The company serves clients across several markets, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan, India, the UK, Switzerland, Norway and the Bahamas.
Officials said the company will continue to focus on expanding its international footprint while developing new services to meet growing demand in the healthcare sector.