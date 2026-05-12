Half a million new drivers, 850,000 vehicles: UAE accident figures rise 23%

The country recorded 853,411 new vehicle registrations in 2025, up from 779,276 in 2024, while 558,191 new driving licences were issued, compared to 504,377 in the previous year. This rapid expansion in road users has coincided with a notable rise in road incidents.

Dubai: A sharp rise in the number of vehicles on UAE roads and a surge in newly issued driving licences have contributed to a significant increase in road accidents in 2025, according to Ministry of Interior (MOI) open data analysed by RoadSafetyUAE.

“Big numbers of new drivers and newly registered vehicles have made our roads fuller than ever,” Edelmann said. “This reflects the UAE’s continued success in attracting residents and economic activity, but increased road density naturally leads to higher exposure and risk.”

The growing number of new drivers is also emerging as a key factor. New licence holders accounted for 15% of major accidents in 2025, highlighting the challenges of integrating large volumes of inexperienced drivers into increasingly congested roads.

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