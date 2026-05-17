After announcing his retirement in 2024, the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner and multi-time Bundesliga-winning goalkeeper has apparently been convinced by the team's coach – who happens to be two years younger – as per a Sky Sports report quoted by Goal.com.

The 40-year-old Bayern Munich custodian, who extended his contract at the club for another year, has reportedly agreed to Nagelsmann's idea, and with the DFB director Rudi Voller, to be his side's first-choice goalie for the tournament. Germany are featured in Group E with Curacao, the Ivory Coast and Ecuador and will start their campaign against Curacao on June 14 in Houston.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany, however, when asked who should start for Germany in the World Cup, said: “FC Bayern are German champions and we have the best German goalkeeper. Nothing more needs to be said.”

Incidentally, while the Neuer-led Bayern Munich celebrated with the Bundesliga Trophy on Saturday, following Harry Kane’s hat-trick in a 5-1 hammering of Cologne, Baumann’s Hoffenheim crashed 4-0 to Borussia Monchengladbach. Following the match, Baumann told Goal.com: "I am going into the preparation and then the World Cup with a lot of confidence. He (Julian) has expressed his trust in me. Period. I have my information from my conversation with Julian. It was a one-on-one conversation."

Neuer’s inclusion in the 55-man preliminary squad is extremely important for his comeback to the 26-man squad, which will be unveiled on May 21. While his return will be a massive boost for Germany fans, it will be a blow to Oliver Baumann, who had spent time in the absence of Neuer to establish himself as the number one goalie, but is now likely to be pushed back in the pecking order.

The trio has reportedly engaged in multiple meetings over the last few weeks. Nagelsmann is impressed by the veteran's recent high-level performances at the club level and feels that his "experience and winning mentality" make him a valuable asset for Germany's bid to win their fifth World Cup title.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.