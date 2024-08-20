It’s been an eventful and dramatic summer for Malayalam actor Asif Ali. Recently, a luxury yacht in Dubai was named in his honor, and two of his major films, Level Cross and Adigos Amigos, premiered in the UAE.

The yacht naming was a gesture of solidarity following a controversy involving musician Ramesh Narayan. At the Manorathangal trailer event, Narayan appeared to snub Ali during an award presentation when he refused to take the memento from the actor, igniting widespread backlash. Ali later clarified to Gulf News that Narayan’s conduct was not intentional, emphasizing that the incident was a misunderstanding rather than a deliberate slight.

“It all just happened suddenly and blew out of proportion. The perceived awards snub was all in the moment, and that’s the only way I know to respond or reply … I don’t know. That just happened. It was all in the moment,” said Ali, who has consistently downplayed the controversy, urging his fans not to embark on a hate campaign against a veteran musician. But he’s understandably chuffed about having a snazzy boat named after him.

South Indian actor Asif Ali

“I feel so special. I don’t think I even have an auto-rickshaw named after me in Kerala. So this is a huge compliment. I am humbled that somebody felt the need to name his prized yacht after me in Dubai. It’s a big deal for me … I don’t think I deserve such a huge nod and I don’t know if I am deserving of such honor and compliments,” Ali told Gulf News in an interview in Dubai.

His growing fan base tells a different story and has anointed him as a star to watch out for in Malayalam cinema. The self-made actor, who has impressed audiences with his versatility in hits like Uyire and Thalavan, is known for taking on complex roles and portraying them with incredible nuance.

“I choose characters with various shades. I don’t care about the length of the role. Perhaps, that’s why I took on films like Honey Bee, exuding that youngster vibe, or a film like Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha. It’s ultimately all about the character I will play, the script, and not about my screen time,” said Ali.

In his latest film, Adigos Amigo, directed by Nahas Nazar and now in UAE cinemas, Ali reunites with actor-comedian Sooraj Venjaramoodu. The actor describes it as a friendship film set against a road trip scenario.

Suraj Venjaramoodu and Asif Ali in 'Adigos Amigo', out in UAE cinemas now

“It’s about two people from different walks of life and class who accidentally meet and embark on this road trip … It’s a fun entertainer,” said Ali. In the film, he plays a wealthy young man intent on squandering his family wealth on a series of parties and experiences. In sharp contrast, his other film 'Level Cross', also playing now in UAE cinemas, is a psychological thriller with actress Amala Paul. Here, he is not a rich man but an unkempt and uncouth individual who lives in the middle of nowhere.

“As an actor, I am excited about two back-to-back releases with contrasting characters and worlds. These two movies travel in different directions. 'Level Cross' is a slow-burn thriller with international appeal, while Adigos Amigo is a fun entertainer. I consider it a blessing as an actor to boast of playing two contrasting characters back-to-back.”

Actors Asif Ali and Amala Paul in 'Level Cross', out in UAE cinemas now

Malayalam cinema is experiencing a golden moment under the proverbial sun, even if we set aside the grim findings of the Hema Committee (this interview was conducted before the report was released). The serious concerns highlighted by the Hema Committee, which addressed issues such as toxic workplace conditions for women and predators controlling the Kerala film industry, are a dent in an industry that is being widely appreciated for its content-rich cinema.

Malayalam cinema is standing out in India’s entertainment scene with its unique storytelling and compelling performances. It’s not just about the big stars anymore -- these films are drawing attention for their fresh perspectives and relatable characters.

Ali, a star born from such stirring movies that weren’t necessarily mega star-led or big-budget productions, is a huge champion of Malayalam films.

“Compared to other languages like Tamil or Telugu, I believe that I am doing some great films in Malayalam itself. I am getting some amazing opportunities in Malayalam cinema. Our industry is versatile and is now going through this phase where we are making films for every mood and in every genre. This year alone, we began with 'Manjummel Boys', then came 'Aavesham', and we even rolled out a romantic comedy like 'Premalu'. We are ticking every genre out there.”

A still of Fahadh Faasil from 'Aavesham'

While he’s a big fan of his native-language films, he’s always open to roles in Bollywood films and other South Indian languages.

“If I get an exciting opportunity, I would never turn it down. I am even ready to audition for it. I have no ego about auditioning. Every actor should be willing to audition … There’s no place for ego when it comes to getting roles ... For all those listening, I am up for hire,” said Ali with a laugh.

Perhaps this healthy attitude towards work stems from him making it big on his own steam. He doesn’t come across as privileged or spoilt during our brief encounter at a kooky cafe in Dubai. Ready to speak for more than our allotted time, Ali was a portrait of grace and amiability. He appeared to appreciate his growing place in the Malayalam filmscape.

“Sometimes, I marvel at the big risk and gamble I took when I entered the world of movies. I wasn’t sure at all if I would succeed when I took a stab at acting or if I would survive this long. It wasn’t easy, but it all worked out for good.”

