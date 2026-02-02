Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan honoured PMaj. Florece for his performance
Dubai: A police officer from the Camarines Sur Police Provincial Office (CSPPO) has graduated at the top of his class during the International Police Exchange Program held at the Abu Dhabi Police College.
Police Major Inar Vic Valencia Florece bested 51 other international student officers from 35 countries to secure the first-place ranking among international university graduates. The achievement was recognised during a graduation ceremony on 29 January, held under the patronage of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, honoured PMaj. Florece for his performance in the programme. The ceremony was also attended by Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.
The graduation of the 37th cohort comprised 456 graduates across various streams. The international contingent included representatives from across the globe, highlighting the UAE’s growing role as a hub for security expertise and cross-border law enforcement training.
The exchange program, organised by the UAE Ministry of Interior in partnership with the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), provides a Level 4 Post-Secondary Qualification in Advanced Police Science. It is designed to sharpen leadership skills and foster international cooperation in modern policing, particularly in the integration of artificial intelligence and digital solutions.
The Police College, noted that the curriculum now integrates the latest academic methodologies with advanced technology to prepare personnel for a "future-ready security ecosystem."
In the Philippines, Camarines Sur Provincial Director Police Colonel Virgilio Olalia Jr. lauded the officer’s performance, stating that the achievement brings significant honour to both the provincial office and the Philippine National Police (PNP).
"This remarkable achievement of PMaj. Florece is a testament to his dedication, professionalism, and excellence," PCol. Olalia said in a statement.
PMaj. Florece is expected to return to duty in the Philippines, carrying the advanced policing insights and modern security strategies gained from the intensive training in the UAE capital.
