Celebrity chefs and live bands headline 3 days of foodie fun
Dubai: The countdown is officially on! In just 10 days, Taste of Abu Dhabi returns, bringing three days of spectacular culinary festivity and live entertainment to the capital. Expecting 19,000 foodies, friends, and families, tickets are selling fast, don't miss out on this highly anticipated weekend.
The festival features pop-ups from 16 of the region's best restaurants, allowing visitors to create their perfect tasting menu from taster-size portions of three signature dishes from each eatery. Beyond the fantastic food, the event runs:
November 14, Friday: 2 pm until midnight
November 15, Saturday: 2 pm until midnight
November 16, Sunday: From2 pm to 10 pm
This year is packed with new additions and complimentary experiences. Here are the top 10 insider tips to make the most of your Taste weekend:
Join world-famous chefs like Gino D’Acampo and Matt Preston for exclusive sessions. All workshops are free with your ticket. Registration opens on-site one hour before each session:
BLACK+DECKER COOK SCHOOL: Step into the kitchen for fun, flavour-packed recipes, ending with a mini competition.
TASTE FIRE PIT: Watch sizzling live-fire cooking showcases and get hands-on with premium Exit 10 BBQs.
KIBSONS CHEFS HUB (New for 2025): Creative workshops on global cuisines and zero-waste cooking using fresh Kibsons products.
Catch two high-energy debuts on the Taste stage:
Sandstorm: The iconic Dubai-based trio brings unparalleled Irish, Scottish, and folk energy on Friday and Sunday.
MADAM: A high-energy, fiddle-driven set from the Time Out Dubai Top 10 Bar Band takes the stage on Saturday. (Note: Refreshments and favourite beverage brands will be available from multiple 21+ outlets.)
Experience the 1, 2, 3, 4, and X Series lineup with complimentary on-the-spot test drives. Grab a free wristband at the BMW stand and snap a souvenir at the 360° video booth or retro photobooth.
Barista coffee masterclasses: Join Coffee Planet for 30-minute exclusive workshops on making the perfect brew.
Pasta making masterclasses: Roll, shape, and taste your way through hands-on sessions with Sagra. Keep an eye out for the full schedule.
Join Boot Scoot UAE on the Taste Stage for country hits, crowd fun, and interactive line dancing sessions suitable for all levels.
Take home a personalised, playful, MINI-inspired caricature, just one of many surprises at the MINI Corner.
The first 100 guests each day receive a complimentary drink voucher from Drink Dry, redeemable for a premium beverage at their bar.
Elevate your experience with VIP tickets, which include three food and four drink vouchers, plus access to the plush lounge with dedicated entertainment and seating.
Children under 12 enter free!
A special kid-friendly cooking session is offered daily at 2:30 pm at the cooking features (first-come, first-served basis, registration opens at event start).
The Splash N Party Kids Zone offers trampolines, bungee jumps, arts and crafts, and more
Taste restaurants will offer a kid-friendly option for every dish.
New this year, older kids and teens can chill out in their own zone featuring a silent disco, games, prizes, and glitter face painting. Parents can drop off their young foodies for Dh65 per hour or Dh105 for 2 hours to explore the festival worry-free.
Advance Purchase tickets start from just Dh80. Guests are encouraged to buy early, as prices will increase at the door, and select packages are expected to sell out. Tickets can be purchased at: https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/tasteofabudhabi
