The festival features pop-ups from 16 of the region's best restaurants, allowing visitors to create their perfect tasting menu from taster-size portions of three signature dishes from each eatery. Beyond the fantastic food, the event runs:

Dubai: The countdown is officially on! In just 10 days, Taste of Abu Dhabi returns, bringing three days of spectacular culinary festivity and live entertainment to the capital. Expecting 19,000 foodies, friends, and families, tickets are selling fast, don't miss out on this highly anticipated weekend.

New this year, older kids and teens can chill out in their own zone featuring a silent disco, games, prizes, and glitter face painting. Parents can drop off their young foodies for Dh65 per hour or Dh105 for 2 hours to explore the festival worry-free.

Advance Purchase tickets start from just Dh80. Guests are encouraged to buy early, as prices will increase at the door, and select packages are expected to sell out. Tickets can be purchased at: https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/tasteofabudhabi

Surabhi Vasundharadevi Social Media Reporter

