Michelin Guide Food Festival brings global chefs to Abu Dhabi this November

Live demos, star-studded dinners, and kids’ masterclasses await at Emirates Palace

Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
Experience culinary excellence at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental
Dubai: Food lovers are in for a treat this November as the Michelin Guide Food Festival Abu Dhabi returns to Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental from November 21 to 23, 2025, offering three days of immersive gastronomic experiences led by some of the world’s most celebrated chefs.

Hosted in partnership with Experience Abu Dhabi, this year’s festival brings together top culinary talents for a lineup of interactive masterclasses, chef collaborations, and family-friendly experiences.

MICHELIN Guide @ Home

Guests can join the Michelin Guide @ Home sessions live cooking demonstrations where renowned chefs share exclusive insights into their craft, from advanced plating techniques to signature flavour pairings.

These 30-seat sessions, held daily at 6:30pm and 8:30pm, are free for festival ticket holders on a first-come, first-served basis.

Schedule highlights include:

  • Friday, Nov 21: Namak (Michelin Selected) and Hakkasan (One Michelin Star)

  • Saturday, Nov 22: Mijana (Michelin Selected) and Bord’eau by Nicolas Island (Michelin Selected)

  • Sunday, Nov 23: tazal (Bib Gourmand) and Talea by Antonio Guida (One Michelin Star)

Each demonstration offers an insider’s look at how Michelin chefs elevate regional and global cuisines from refined Indian and Cantonese fare to contemporary Lebanese and Italian dishes.

Michelin Stars Table dinners

The much-anticipated Michelin Stars Table series returns, featuring six- and eight-hand collaborative dinners that unite local and international culinary greats for one-of-a-kind menus.

Friday, Nov 21 – Talea by Antonio Guida (Dh 850):
Chefs from The Counter (Switzerland, Two Michelin Stars) and Thevar (Singapore, Two Michelin Stars) join Talea for an exceptional six-hands dinner.

Saturday, Nov 22 – Strawfire by Ross Shonhan (Dh 850):
A fire-inspired collaboration between Yakitori Abe (Tokyo, Bib Gourmand) and Zonda Cocina de Paisaje (Mendoza, One Michelin Star), alongside Strawfire’s in-house team.

Sunday, Nov 23 – Hakkasan (Dh1,000):
A grand eight-hands finale with Taian Table (Shanghai, Three Michelin Stars), Anăn Saigon (Vietnam, One Michelin Star), Ryba (Abu Dhabi, Bib Gourmand), and Hakkasan’s own Michelin-starred team.

Kids’ masterclasses

Young food enthusiasts aged 6 to 12 can join kids’ masterclasses to create handmade chocolate desserts and gnocchi under the guidance of Chef Alexandre Thabard, Executive Pastry Chef at Emirates Palace, and Chef Luigi Stinga from Talea by Antonio Guida.

Each child will receive a branded apron and take part in hands-on learning sessions designed to spark creativity and confidence in the kitchen.

Details:

  • When: Nov 21–23 | Sessions at 4:30pm & 6:30pm

  • Price: Dh135 per child (20 slots per session, with limited walk-in availability)

Ticket information

Festival access starts at Dh85, with free entry for children under 12. Tickets for all experiences are available through Platinumlist.

