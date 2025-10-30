Michelin Guide Food Festival brings global chefs to Abu Dhabi this November

Dubai: Food lovers are in for a treat this November as the Michelin Guide Food Festival Abu Dhabi returns to Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental from November 21 to 23, 2025, offering three days of immersive gastronomic experiences led by some of the world’s most celebrated chefs.

Surabhi Vasundharadevi Social Media Reporter

Surabhi is a social media reporter with almost a decade of experience in the field of journalism. She’s all about trending stories, while being a full-on car and bike enthusiast. If it’s got wheels or horsepower, Surabhi is interested. She also enjoys writing about cool tech and tasty food—basically, anything that makes life more exciting. Whether she’s exploring new recipes, or spotting the next big online trend, Surabhi is all about creating content that’s fun to read, easy to share, and always on point with what’s hot right now. Have a story to share with her? Reach out to Surabhi on svasundharadevi@gulfnews.com