Why Roald Dahl's Frobscottle and horrigust will always beat Skibidi and TikTok slang: His guide to absurd joy

Dahl taught us to mess around with the silliness, because, in the absurdity, you can find the most sense. He showed us to never accept things as they were; dream a little. Maybe, you could get a ticket to the chocolate factory, or you could dream of flying away on a giant peach into the skies, that is strung by seagulls. And, you’ll be loved as you are, as he showed in Witches, where the lead protagonist was turned into a mouse. The quote: My darling," she said at last, are you sure you don't mind being a mouse for the rest of your life?" "I don't mind at all" I said. It doesn't matter who you are as long as someone loves you.