Life after Jacob Elordi breakup: Olivia Jade Giannulli says therapy eased the 'uncomfortable changes'

Olivia Jade credits therapy for navigating post-breakup life changes
Olivia Jade Giannulli is opening up about navigating life’s “uncomfortable changes” following her breakup with Jacob Elordi. In a heartfelt YouTube vlog, the 25-year-old influencer revealed she leaned on therapy to help manage the nervousness that comes with transitions.
“I think summer gets painted as this like carefree, perfect, kind of month or two, and I’m here to remind you that it’s totally normal if you’re feeling a little off or a little nervous during big transitions or seasonal transitions or whatever it may be,” Giannulli told her fans in the Sunday upload.
She described herself as “somebody who has used therapy to fight a lot of nerves and uncomfortable changes” and added that she’s “someone who has used therapy for a long time to navigate many situations in life.”
“I feel like my therapist has very much supported me during this season of life and change, and I’m very grateful that I have an outlet and somebody to talk to,” she continued, crediting her therapist for helping her “see things in a different light” and providing “new perspectives.”
Giannulli’s emotional vlog comes just weeks after her split from Elordi, and she’s facing yet another major life shift: moving from Los Angeles to New York after spending the summer in Paris.
“I’ve been feeling so many different emotions,” she admitted, reflecting on the cross-country move. “I feel like committing to this move and really letting it sink in that I’m moving across the country for the first time away from my family.”
