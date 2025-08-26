GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Life after Jacob Elordi breakup: Olivia Jade Giannulli says therapy eased the 'uncomfortable changes'

Olivia Jade credits therapy for navigating post-breakup life changes

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade (Image source: Instagram)
Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade (Image source: Instagram)

Olivia Jade Giannulli is opening up about navigating life’s “uncomfortable changes” following her breakup with Jacob Elordi. In a heartfelt YouTube vlog, the 25-year-old influencer revealed she leaned on therapy to help manage the nervousness that comes with transitions.

“I think summer gets painted as this like carefree, perfect, kind of month or two, and I’m here to remind you that it’s totally normal if you’re feeling a little off or a little nervous during big transitions or seasonal transitions or whatever it may be,” Giannulli told her fans in the Sunday upload.

She described herself as “somebody who has used therapy to fight a lot of nerves and uncomfortable changes” and added that she’s “someone who has used therapy for a long time to navigate many situations in life.”

“I feel like my therapist has very much supported me during this season of life and change, and I’m very grateful that I have an outlet and somebody to talk to,” she continued, crediting her therapist for helping her “see things in a different light” and providing “new perspectives.”

Giannulli’s emotional vlog comes just weeks after her split from Elordi, and she’s facing yet another major life shift: moving from Los Angeles to New York after spending the summer in Paris.

“I’ve been feeling so many different emotions,” she admitted, reflecting on the cross-country move. “I feel like committing to this move and really letting it sink in that I’m moving across the country for the first time away from my family.”

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has said it would demand that Google make profound changes to how it does business and even consider the possibility of a breakup, after the tech juggernaut was found to be running an illegal monopoly.

Google breakup: How imminent?

3m read
Kraft Heinz Breakup Primed To Split Its Ketchup From Hot Dogs

Why your Heinz ketchup just got more expensive

2m read
The show stars Zendaya in the lead role, along with Jacob Elordi.

Hans Zimmer joins Euphoria Season 3 to save the chaos

2m read
Newlyweds Jade Rick Verdillo right, and Jamaica walk hand in hand during their wedding at the flooded Barasoain church in Malolos, Bulacan province, Philippines on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Love triumphs: Filipino couple weds in knee-deep floods

1m read