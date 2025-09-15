Meet Owen Cooper: 15-year-old becomes youngest Emmy winner for Adolescence on Netflix

At Emmys 2025, Owen Cooper says, “I was nothing three years ago” after historic win
Fifteen-year-old Owen Cooper made history at the 2025 Emmy Awards, becoming the youngest male actor ever to win a Primetime Emmy. His portrayal of 13-year-old Jamie Miller, a schoolboy arrested for murder in the Netflix drama Adolescence, earned widespread acclaim.
Cooper won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, defeating seasoned actors including Oscar-winner Javier Bardem. Remarkably, this was his first-ever professional acting role.
“Honestly, I didn’t expect to be here in the United States when I started drama classes a few years ago. Tonight proves that if you step out of your comfort zone, anything is possible,” Cooper told the audience.
Adolescence, which has already drawn over 141 million views on Netflix, explores why Jamie’s life took a dark turn rather than focusing on a whodunit. Stephen Graham plays his father, Christine Tremarco his mother, and Amelie Pease his sister.
Cooper’s performance, filmed in one-take sequences, impressed director Philip Barantini and co-creator Stephen Graham. “He just absolutely blew me away,” Barantini said. “Actors train for years and still can’t master what Owen has done naturally—being truthful and in the moment.”
Erin Doherty, who won her first Emmy for Adolescence, called it “genuinely scary” to watch Cooper’s character shift from innocence to anger. “I’m so proud of him,” she added.
Born in Warrington, England, Cooper initially wanted to be a footballer. He discovered acting at The Drama Mob in Manchester. Chosen from over 500 auditions, he filmed Adolescence at just 14.
Before Adolescence, Cooper had only taken a few years of acting lessons, inspired by Tom Holland’s performance in The Impossible. After joining a small agency, he submitted a self-tape for Adolescence and was selected from over 500 auditions.
Series co-creator and co-star Stephen Graham called Cooper’s discovery the show’s “biggest achievement,” praising his natural talent, courage, and ability to handle intense emotional scenes.
Cooper will play the young Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell’s upcoming Wuthering Heights (2026) and appear in the BBC Three series Film Club.
At just 15, Owen Cooper has proven that a remarkable debut can reshape a career—and make Emmy history.
