Who won Dh100 million jackpot? UAE Lottery issues statement

Says historic milestone for winner, operator and UAE's entertainment, gaming landscape
Dubai: The UAE Lottery on Sunday issued an official statement confirming that its first-ever Dh100 million Grand Prize has been won, marking a historic moment for the country's entertainment and gaming landscape.
"It's official, The UAE Lottery's first Dh100 Million Grand Prize has been won, and verification is now underway!" the operator announced in the statement.
"The UAE Lottery is delighted to confirm this historic milestone for our winner, our organisation, and the UAE’s entertainment and gaming landscape," it pointed out.
As first reported by Gulf News, the historic win was announced on Saturday night following the 23rd draw, when one incredibly fortunate UAE resident matched all seven winning numbers — 7, 10, 11, 18, 25, 29 in the Days' set and 11 in the Months' set.
However, the identity of the lucky winner still remains under wraps as the operator follows standard procedures before making any official announcement about the winner or awarding the life-changing prize.
The UAE Lottery on Sunday said it is conducting due diligence to meet internal checks, security protocols, and regulatory authority compliance requirements before revealing the winner.
"As part of our standard operating procedures, we are conducting due diligence to ensure that all internal checks, security protocols, and General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority compliance requirements are fulfilled before further details on our winner are shared and the prize is awarded," the statement read.
"Responsible gaming, player safety, and operational transparency remain at the heart of everything we do. Safeguarding the integrity of our draws and maintaining the trust of all players continue to be our highest priorities," it added.
The UAE Lottery assured it will share more details about the lucky winner once all verification steps have been finalised.
The Dh100 million prize represents the largest-ever lottery jackpot to be awarded in the UAE, with odds of winning standing at 1 in 8,835,372.
According to the UAE Lottery's policies, prizes exceeding Dh100,000 must be claimed in person, with winners required to contact support@theuaelottery.ae or call 800 2365. Large prizes are typically paid within 30 days of successful validation, provided the winner meets all eligibility criteria.
Only UAE residents aged 18 and above are eligible to play, win, and claim any prize. The winner secured the jackpot through the Lucky Day draw, which takes place every other Saturday at 8.30pm UAE time, with a minimum entry cost of Dh50.
