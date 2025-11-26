‘I’m not chasing money’: Dubai-based Indian expat wins Dh100,000 in UAE Lottery

I am a person who wants to help others, says Rijin John Alexander
Dubai-based Indian expat Rijin John Alexander is celebrating a life-changing surprise after winning Dh100,000 in the UAE Lottery’s Lucky Chance category despite not checking his tickets.
Alexander said he was completely caught off guard when he received the congratulatory call.
“I have been buying tickets, but I haven’t been checking the results at all,” he said at the UAE Lottery studio. “I got a call in the evening. She said congratulations and all. But I was confused as to what was happening.”
The shock soon turned to joy as the scale of his win sank in.
“I am grateful and very excited to receive this prize. First of all, I thank God, the Almighty who gave me this surprise,” he added.
Calling it a “big prize”, the Dubai resident hopes to put the money to good use.
“I would like to start a business or something. I am not chasing money. Definitely, I am a person who wants to help others. There are a lot of needy people around, especially in my country.”
The UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day will be entering a “new chapter”, with new prize tiers. Residents now have a final opportunity to grab their tickets for a last chance to win the Dh100 million grand prize. The final date to enter the current edition of the draw is Saturday.
Since its launch, the UAE Lottery has created more than 100,000 winners who have taken home more than Dh147 million across 25 draws. Among them, Indian expat Anilkumar Bolla made history as the first grand prize winner to go home with Dh100 million.
