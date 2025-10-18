GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dh100 million UAE Lottery: Two Indian expat workers strike gold with Dh100,000 win

Residents for 10 and 19 years in UAE celebrate win, encourage compatriots to try luck

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Hardeep (left) and Sudharshan Kasturin.
Hardeep (left) and Sudharshan Kasturin.
The UAE Lottery

Dubai: Two Indian expat workers in the UAE have won Dh100,000 after teaming up to purchase a ticket together for The UAE Lottery.

Hardeep from Punjab, and Sudharshan Kasturin from Hyderabad pooled their resources to buy the winning ticket, a decision that has transformed their lives and left them overjoyed with their unexpected windfall.

"We both won Dh100,000 from The UAE Lottery, and we are very happy as well," the duo shared, their excitement palpable as they spoke about their prize.

To renovate house

Hardeep, who has called the UAE home for the past ten years, couldn't contain his enthusiasm about the win. The Punjab native has big plans for his share of the prize money.

Mapping out how the winnings will improve his family's quality of life back home, he said: "I plan to use the prize money to renovate my house, and I will save the remaining amount for future needs.”

He also had a message to fellow Indian workers living in the UAE: "I encourage all my Indian friends to participate in The UAE Lottery. Your chance to win is real!"

Nineteen years of perseverance

For Sudharshan, who has spent nearly two decades in the UAE, the win represents validation of his faith and perseverance. He couldn’t contain his delight.

"I have been living in the UAE for the past 19 years, and I am very very happy to have won in The UAE Lottery," Sudharshan said.

He praised the accessibility of The UAE Lottery platform, highlighting how easy it was for working-class expats to get started.

"We are happy with The UAE Lottery. It's easy to register, and we mainly play in the Lucky Day Draw, which we find very exciting," Sudharshan said.

Related Topics:
UAEIndian expatsindiaThe UAE Lottery

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Shebin Shanavas Habeeb Navas

UAE-born young Indian man wins Dh100,000 UAE Lottery

2m read
UAE: Expat wins Dh100,000 just a year after moving

UAE: Expat wins Dh100,000 just a year after moving

2m read
Athulya Sekhar was found dead in her Sharjah apartment in July, on her 30th birthday and the first day of a new job.

Athulya's death in Sharjah: Husband’s bail revoked

3m read
Amiel Gimenez Belza and his wife celebrate the win.

UAE: How expat won Dh25,000 with his wedding date

1m read