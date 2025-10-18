Dh100 million UAE Lottery: Two Indian expat workers strike gold with Dh100,000 win

Residents for 10 and 19 years in UAE celebrate win, encourage compatriots to try luck
Dubai: Two Indian expat workers in the UAE have won Dh100,000 after teaming up to purchase a ticket together for The UAE Lottery.
Hardeep from Punjab, and Sudharshan Kasturin from Hyderabad pooled their resources to buy the winning ticket, a decision that has transformed their lives and left them overjoyed with their unexpected windfall.
"We both won Dh100,000 from The UAE Lottery, and we are very happy as well," the duo shared, their excitement palpable as they spoke about their prize.
Hardeep, who has called the UAE home for the past ten years, couldn't contain his enthusiasm about the win. The Punjab native has big plans for his share of the prize money.
Mapping out how the winnings will improve his family's quality of life back home, he said: "I plan to use the prize money to renovate my house, and I will save the remaining amount for future needs.”
He also had a message to fellow Indian workers living in the UAE: "I encourage all my Indian friends to participate in The UAE Lottery. Your chance to win is real!"
For Sudharshan, who has spent nearly two decades in the UAE, the win represents validation of his faith and perseverance. He couldn’t contain his delight.
"I have been living in the UAE for the past 19 years, and I am very very happy to have won in The UAE Lottery," Sudharshan said.
He praised the accessibility of The UAE Lottery platform, highlighting how easy it was for working-class expats to get started.
"We are happy with The UAE Lottery. It's easy to register, and we mainly play in the Lucky Day Draw, which we find very exciting," Sudharshan said.
