How 'unlucky' expat became 'unbelievable' Dh100,000 winner in UAE Lottery

Expat who 'never believed in luck' wins big after decade in UAE, eyes Dh100 m grand prize
Dubai: A Lebanese expat who always considered himself unlucky has walked away with Dh100,000 from the UAE Lottery, proving that fortunes can change in the blink of an eye.
Rabih Walid Deeb, who has called the UAE home for the past decade, never imagined he would see the words "Big Win!" flash across his screen. But that is exactly what happened when he checked the lottery app, turning his self-proclaimed bad luck on its head.
"I never believed in luck. So, for me, I'm an unlucky guy. But it happened so, guys yes. You can be next," Deeb said, talking about his unexpected windfall.
The moment of truth came when he opened the lottery’s mobile app to check if he had won. What followed was nothing short of disbelief.
"I entered the application to check if I won. It turns out that I am the winner. I received a pop-up that said Big Win! Congratulations, Big Win!" recalled a jubilant Deeb.
Now faced with the question of what to do with his prize money, Deeb is taking a cautious approach. Gold investment has emerged as a top contender for his winnings.
"Maybe it will be either a gold investment or watch investment…one of them," he explained, weighing his options carefully.
Now that he has become a winner, Dh100,000 might just be the beginning of his winning spree.
When asked whether he will be taking a shot at the lottery's Dh100 million grand prize, Deeb didn't hesitate. His unlucky streak officially behind him, he's already plotting his next move.
"I have plans to target it. I mean to check how I will win it," he said with newfound confidence.
For Deeb, the win serves as proof that anyone can strike it lucky, even those who have spent a lifetime believing otherwise. His message to fellow hopefuls across the UAE is: try it, you could be next.
