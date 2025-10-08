British expat wins Dh100,000 in UAE Lottery after 10 years in UAE

Now eyeing Dh100 million Grand Prize, he says his win is about dreaming, not just money
Dubai: A British expat who has been living in the UAE for 10 years has become one of the lucky winners of Dh100,000 prize from the UAE Lottery.
For Paul Bennett, it was a dream moment, one that reaffirmed his belief in daring to dream.
“I’m very excited,” a beaming Paul said about his win.
For him, playing the lottery has always been about the thrill of possibility rather than the prize itself.
“To me, the playing is not about the money necessarily. It's about the thought of winning and having that sort of moment of wonder — like what would I do with the money,” he said.
He laughed as he admitted to letting his imagination run wild after buying a ticket. “You know I’d start randomly looking at houses that cost Dh50 million and stuff… Dreaming.”
But the win has not slowed him down. If anything, it has fuelled his ambition to go bigger, eyeing the Grand Prize.
“I've already played again,” he said with a smile. “Because one day I'm gonna win the Dh100 million. Dare to dream, right?” he said, echoing the UAE Lottery’s own tagline — “Dare to Imagine.”
