Dh30m UAE Lottery: One participant takes home Dh100,000 – did you win big?

Three lucky participants have also taken home Dh50,000 each through the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

In Lucky Day Draw No. 260627, the winning numbers in the Days section were 5, 3, 23, 13, 26, 8, while the winning number in the Months section was 11.

One participant, however, has secured the Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category after matching five numbers from the Days section along with the one winning Months number.

No participant matched the full winning combination required to claim the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize, meaning both prizes will roll over to the next draw.

The next UAE Lottery draw will be held on Wednesday, July 1, continuing its twice-weekly schedule and offering participants another opportunity to compete for the Dh30 million jackpot and a range of other cash prizes.

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each one of you,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.