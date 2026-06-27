Dh30m UAE Lottery: One participant takes home Dh100,000 – did you win big?

Lucky Day Draw No. 260627 sees multiple participants walk away with cash prizes
Dubai: Several participants have celebrated cash wins in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Saturday.
In Lucky Day Draw No. 260627, the winning numbers in the Days section were 5, 3, 23, 13, 26, 8, while the winning number in the Months section was 11.
Three lucky participants have also taken home Dh50,000 each through the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were AQ1563370, AJ0833078, and CS6916828.
No participant matched the full winning combination required to claim the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize, meaning both prizes will roll over to the next draw.
One participant, however, has secured the Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category after matching five numbers from the Days section along with the one winning Months number.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each one of you,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.
The next UAE Lottery draw will be held on Wednesday, July 1, continuing its twice-weekly schedule and offering participants another opportunity to compete for the Dh30 million jackpot and a range of other cash prizes.