Dh30m UAE Lottery: One winner celebrates Dh100,000 – check if your numbers made the list

Several participants walk away with cash prizes in Lucky Day Draw No. 260620
Dubai: Saturday’s Dh30 million UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw has produced multiple winners, with several players claiming cash rewards.
In Draw No. 260620, the winning numbers selected from the Days section were 9, 20, 6, 15, 17, 7, while the winning number from the Months section was 4.
Meanwhile, three lucky residents have each secured Dh50,000 through the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were DV9856622, AO1371183, and BZ5055260.
The Dh30 million grand prize has remained unclaimed in this draw, along with the Dh5 million second prize. As a result, both jackpots will roll over to the upcoming draw.
One lucky participant has successfully claimed the third prize in the Lucky Day category, earning Dh100,000.
The Dh100,000 third prize is awarded to participants who match five ‘Days’ numbers and the single ‘Months’ number. Multiple winners often share success in this category during each draw.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each of you and for us of course,” said show host Diala Makki.
The next UAE Lottery draw has been scheduled for Wednesday, June 24, in line with its twice-weekly draw schedule, giving participants another opportunity to win a range of life-changing prizes.