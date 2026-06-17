Dh30m UAE Lottery: Results now available – could your numbers be the lucky ones?

Several participants secured cash prizes in Lucky Day Draw No. 260617
Dubai: Multiple participants have claimed prizes across various categories following Wednesday’s Dh30 million UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw.
For Draw No. 260617, the winning numbers in the Days section were 29, 30, 18, 28, 7, 17, while the Months number drawn was 5.
Additionally, three lucky participants have been awarded Dh50,000 each under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were CZ7611138, CJ6068284, and CR6839566.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each one of you,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.
The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Saturday, June 20, continuing the twice-weekly schedule and offering players another chance to compete for substantial prizes.
More details to follow.