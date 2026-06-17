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Dh30m UAE Lottery: Results now available – could your numbers be the lucky ones?

Several participants secured cash prizes in Lucky Day Draw No. 260617

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 260617
UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 260617

Dubai: Multiple participants have claimed prizes across various categories following Wednesday’s Dh30 million UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw.

For Draw No. 260617, the winning numbers in the Days section were 29, 30, 18, 28, 7, 17, while the Months number drawn was 5.

Additionally, three lucky participants have been awarded Dh50,000 each under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were CZ7611138, CJ6068284, and CR6839566.

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Next draw on June 20

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each one of you,” said show host Chadi Khalaf. 

The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Saturday, June 20, continuing the twice-weekly schedule and offering players another chance to compete for substantial prizes.

More details to follow.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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