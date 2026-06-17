Dh30m UAE Lottery: Results now available – could your numbers be the lucky ones?

For Draw No. 260617, the winning numbers in the Days section were 29, 30, 18, 28, 7, 17, while the Months number drawn was 5.

The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Saturday, June 20, continuing the twice-weekly schedule and offering players another chance to compete for substantial prizes.

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each one of you,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.