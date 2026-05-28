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UAE President and Emir of Kuwait exchange Eid Al Adha greetings during phone call

Eid greetings call focuses on unity, cooperation and blessings for both nations

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WAM
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UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (right) and His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (right) and His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.
WAM

ABU DHABI: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings and best wishes during a phone call with His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

The two leaders wished continued health and happiness for all and prayed that the occasion would bring continued prosperity and blessings to the two countries and their peoples, as well as security and prosperity to nations around the world.

The call also touched on the strong fraternal ties between the UAE and Kuwait and the shared commitment to further strengthening relations in ways that serve the interests of their two peoples.

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