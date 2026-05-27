UAE President receives Eid Al Adha greetings from Rulers of the Emirates and Sheikhs

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Zayed For Good Foundation; Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Zayed For Good Foundation; Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; along with a number of Sheikhs, officials, and officials.