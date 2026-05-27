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Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid extends Eid Al Adha greetings

Sheikh Mohammed congratulates President, rulers, UAE people and Muslims around the world

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.
WAM

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has extended Eid Al Adha greetings to President His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, the people of the UAE, and the Islamic nation on the glorious occasion.

In a post on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Eid Mubarak to the President of the UAE, Eid Mubarak to the Rulers of the Emirates, Eid Mubarak to the people of the UAE and the Islamic nation.”

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The Vice President added: “May Allah bless the Islamic nation with goodness, peace, prosperity and stability. Wishing you a blessed Eid Al Adha, and may God return it to us and to you with blessings, good fortune and prosperity.”

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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