Sheikh Mohammed congratulates President, rulers, UAE people and Muslims around the world
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has extended Eid Al Adha greetings to President His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, the people of the UAE, and the Islamic nation on the glorious occasion.
In a post on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Eid Mubarak to the President of the UAE, Eid Mubarak to the Rulers of the Emirates, Eid Mubarak to the people of the UAE and the Islamic nation.”
The Vice President added: “May Allah bless the Islamic nation with goodness, peace, prosperity and stability. Wishing you a blessed Eid Al Adha, and may God return it to us and to you with blessings, good fortune and prosperity.”