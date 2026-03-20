·  UAE leaders share Eid greetings, reaffirm unity and hopes for regional stability

President and Rulers extend greetings to UAE, Gulf and Muslim world
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the UAE will continue to advance towards a peaceful and prosperous future, through its strength, resilience, and the loyalty and unity of its people.
In a statement published on his official X account, Sheikh Mohamed said he is confident that our region will overcome its current challenges.
His Highness extended his warmest congratulations to the Rulers of the Emirates, our family in the UAE, and Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.
Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, wished the UAE, Gulf and entire Muslim nations a happy and prosperous Eid.
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In a statement on Eid Al Fitr, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Eid Mubarak. May our Gulf remain safe and strong. May the Islamic nation continue to live in peace and wellbeing. We pray that God accepts our good deeds and yours, and that we celebrate this blessed occasion again in safety, peace and stability, with continued prosperity and tranquility.”
Additionally, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, said: “On the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, we extend our sincere congratulations to the President of the United Arab Emirates, the Rulers of the Emirates, the Emirati family -citizens and residents- and to the Arab and Islamic nations, praying that this occasion brings goodness and stability to all. May the UAE always remain united by its people and confidently advancing towards its future.”
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, also said: “On the blessed occasion of Eid Al Fitr, we extend our warmest wishes to our leadership, our people, and all who call the UAE home, as well as to Arab and Islamic communities. We also express our deep appreciation to our heroes, who protect our homeland and keep it safe and secure.”
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, also shared Eid greeitngs.
Sheikh Maktoum said: "Warmest greetings to the UAE’s leadership and people on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. We pray that God accepts your prayers and good deeds, and that peace and security continue to prevail in the UAE and around the world. May these blessed days bring connection, kindness, and generosity. Eid Mubarak to you all.
Meanwhile, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), stated: “As we welcome Eid Al Fitr, we extend our heartfelt wishes to all. May Allah accept your good deeds, and grant peace to every home. May it be a celebration of goodness, happiness, and love, and may Allah preserve our leadership, our country, and all who call the UAE home. We also honour our frontline heroes, the brave men and women of the UAE, who serve with dedication and loyalty.”
Furthermore, Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, said: “On the sacred occasion of Eid Al Fitr, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to our leadership, the people of the UAE, and all Arab and Islamic communities. May Allah fill this Eid with blessings, goodness, and joy. We also extend our greetings to those who safeguard the UAE. May Allah accept your worship and grant you a blessed Eid.”
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Subject: UAE leaders share Eid greetings, reaffirm unity and hopes for regional stability
· UAE leaders send Eid message of unity, resilience and hope for regional stability
· Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE moving towards a peaceful and prosperous future
· UAE leaders share Eid greetings, reaffirm unity and hopes for regional stability
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the UAE will continue to advance towards a peaceful and prosperous future, through its strength, resilience, and the loyalty and unity of its people.
In a statement published on his official X account, Sheikh Mohamed said he is confident that our region will overcome its current challenges.
His Highness extended his warmest congratulations to the Rulers of the Emirates, our family in the UAE, and Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.
Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, wished the UAE, Gulf and entire Muslim nations a happy and prosperous Eid.
In a statement on Eid Al Fitr, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Eid Mubarak. May our Gulf remain safe and strong. May the Islamic nation continue to live in peace and wellbeing. We pray that God accepts our good deeds and yours, and that we celebrate this blessed occasion again in safety, peace and stability, with continued prosperity and tranquility.”
Additionally, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, said: “On the blessed occasion of Eid Al Fitr, we extend our warmest wishes to our leadership, our people, and all who call the UAE home, as well as to Arab and Islamic communities. We also express our deep appreciation to our heroes, who protect our homeland and keep it safe and secure.”
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, also said: "Warmest greetings to the UAE’s leadership and people on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. We pray that God accepts your prayers and good deeds, and that peace and security continue to prevail in the UAE and around the world. May these blessed days bring connection, kindness, and generosity. Eid Mubarak to you all.