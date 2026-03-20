·  UAE leaders share Eid greetings, reaffirm unity and hopes for regional stability

Meanwhile, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), stated: “As we welcome Eid Al Fitr, we extend our heartfelt wishes to all. May Allah accept your good deeds, and grant peace to every home. May it be a celebration of goodness, happiness, and love, and may Allah preserve our leadership, our country, and all who call the UAE home. We also honour our frontline heroes, the brave men and women of the UAE, who serve with dedication and loyalty.”