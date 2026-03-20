'UAE stays strong through its protectors and united people this Eid,' says Sheikh Mohamed
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, extended warm Eid Al Fitr greetings to all residents and citizens of the UAE on Friday.
The SMS, sent to mobile users nationwide, underscored the UAE’s unity, resilience, and community spirit during Eid.
Residents welcomed the personal gesture, expressing gratitude for the President’s words. The message, available in both Arabic and English, emphasised togetherness, family values, and appreciation for those who protect the nation.
In Arabic, it read: "إلى أبناء الإمارات، وكل من يعتبر الإمارات وطناً، كل عام وأنتم بخير. في هذه الأيام المباركة، يجمعنا التكاتف وروح الأسرة الواحدة، ويستمد وطننا قوته من تفاني من يقومون على حمايته وروح التضامن بين أبنائه. نسأل الله تعالى أن يحفظ الإمارات، ويملأ بيوتكم تفاؤلاً وطمأنينةً."
The English version said: "Eid Mubarak to all who call the UAE home. In this blessed time, we stand united as one community. Our nation remains resilient and strong through the dedication of those who protect us and the solidarity of our people. May God bless the UAE and fill your homes with strength and reassurance."
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The gesture underscores the UAE leadership’s commitment to national unity, social cohesion, and shared values—an especially meaningful message during one of the most important occasions on the Islamic calendar.
Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed extended his warmest congratulations on the occasion of Eid through his social media accounts.
In his message, the President said: "I extend my warmest congratulations to my brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, our family in the UAE, and Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr."
He added: "We remain confident that our region will overcome its current challenges, and that the UAE, through its strength, resilience, and the loyalty and unity of its people, will continue to advance towards a peaceful and prosperous future."
The message highlights the UAE’s commitment to unity, resilience, and continued progress amid regional and global challenges, resonating with residents and citizens as they mark the joyous festival.