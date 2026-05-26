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UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al Adha

Sheikh Mohamed wished them and their people continued progress, prosperity and stability

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WAM
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President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent cables of congratulations to Their Highnesses the Kings, Presidents, and Emirs of Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Sheikh Mohamed wished them and their peoples continued progress, prosperity and stability.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have dispatched similar cables to the Kings, Presidents, Emirs, and Prime Ministers of Arab and Islamic states on the occasion.

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UAE Eid Al Adha

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