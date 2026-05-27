Rulers of Emirates congratulate President, VPs on Eid Al Adha

Their Highnesses Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, expressed their warm congratulations on the felicitous occasion and prayed to God to grant the UAE leaders continuing wellbeing and good health, and further progress and prosperity to the peoples of the UAE and other Arab and Muslim nations.