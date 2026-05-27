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Rulers of Emirates congratulate President, VPs on Eid Al Adha

They also sent congratulatory messages to GGC, Arab and Muslim leaders

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Rulers of Emirates congratulate President, VPs on Eid Al Adha

Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

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Their Highnesses Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, expressed their warm congratulations on the felicitous occasion and prayed to God to grant the UAE leaders continuing wellbeing and good health, and further progress and prosperity to the peoples of the UAE and other Arab and Muslim nations.

Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates also sent congratulatory messages to GGC, Arab and Muslim leaders on the occasion.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers sent similar messages of congratulations to the UAE leaders on the happy occasion.

Related Topics:
Eid Al Adha

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