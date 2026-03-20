Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid Al-Fitr

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan also extended his congratulations on this happy occasion to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, the people of the UAE, and Arab and Islamic communities residing in the country.