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Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid Al-Fitr

Sheikh Hamdan extends Eid Al-Fitr wishes to UAE leaders

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WAM
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Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.
WAM

ABU DHABI: Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, praying to Almighty God to grant him continued health and wellbeing, and to bless the Arab and Islamic nations with prosperity, goodness and blessings.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan also extended his congratulations on this happy occasion to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, the people of the UAE, and Arab and Islamic communities residing in the country.

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