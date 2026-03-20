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UAE leaders receive Eid Al-Fitr greetings from leaders of Arab, Islamic states

Eid Al Fitr brings messages of goodwill to UAE from regional leaders

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UAE leaders receive Eid Al-Fitr greetings from leaders of Arab, Islamic states

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received messages of congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr from Kings, Presidents, and Emirs of Arab and Islamic states.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also received similar congratulatory messages from Kings, Presidents, Emirs and Prime Ministers of Arab and Islamic states on the occasion.

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