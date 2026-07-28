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UAE President receives Ajman Crown Prince

Leaders discuss national priorities, reaffirming focus on citizens’ wellbeing

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UAE President receives Ajman Crown Prince

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

They exchanged greetings and cordial conversations with the Sheikhs and guests attending the majlis.

They also addressed various national issues, reaffirming that the wellbeing of the UAE’s people remains central to the nation’s development vision.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of Sheikhs, officials, citizens and guests.

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