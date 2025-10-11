Angelina Jolie calls divorce with Brad Pitt 'traumatic', demands $33,000 in legal fees

Reflecting on Miraval’s emotional weight, Jolie said the estate was more than just a property: “Miraval was one of the first major investments we made together, and it was a focal point of our family life. We were married there, I spent part of my pregnancy there, and I brought our twin children home there from the hospital. To have such a sudden break from my home and memories has been hard, and it was especially difficult for the children to have their lives so disrupted,” she said.