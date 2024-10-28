Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has discovered a profound connection with legendary opera singer Maria Callas as she steps into her shoes for the upcoming biopic Maria.

Speaking with People magazine at the American Film Institute Festival premiere in Hollywood, Jolie shared insights into her character and her personal reflections on loneliness and dedication.

The Oscar-winning actor noted, “I share a certain loneliness with Callas that comes from being a dedicated worker.” The 49-year-old emphasised the parallels between her life and that of Callas, adding, “I may be many things, but I'm a very hard worker, right?” This shared work ethic underscores the intensity and commitment that both women bring to their crafts.

Jolie elaborated on the emotional depth of the role, remarking, “I don’t want to speak too much about it because it’s too personal, but there’s definitely a loneliness and a work ethic.”

Directed by Pablo Larraín, known for films like Jackie and Spencer, Maria portrays Callas' retreat to Paris after a glamorous yet tumultuous life in the public eye.

Maria Callas, who passed away in Paris in 1977 at the age of 53, remains an iconic figure in opera, her story resonating deeply with audiences.

The film received a standing ovation at its New York Film Festival premiere in September, heightening anticipation for its release.

At the festival, Jolie expressed gratitude, saying, “I’m so happy to be here tonight. And I’m so happy to share this stage with these extremely talented, wonderful people and my dear friends.” She added, “I hope you see in this film how much we really care for the people whose lives we’re sharing with you and how much they also loved art.”