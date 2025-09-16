But viral photo of the duo made netizens wonder whether it was real or fake
Dubai: K-pop superstar Jungkook, fresh off his headline-grabbing appearance at Calvin Klein’s Spring/Summer 2026 show in New York, is once again in the spotlight — this time for an unexpected encounter with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo — or so it seems on social media!
A viral photo circulating online shows the BTS member posing for a selfie with Ronaldo, reportedly taken in Dubai. Shared by a fan page, the picture has sparked a frenzy across social media, with fans from both the music and sports worlds reacting in excitement. However, the originality of the picture was thrown in question.
In the image, Jungkook sports a sleek black jacket and strikes a playful pose, while Ronaldo looks sharp in a grey suit paired with a classic white T-shirt. The football icon is seen smiling alongside the global pop sensation.
While the reason for Jungkook’s visit to Dubai remains unclear, speculation is already running wild. Notably, fans recall a moment from earlier this year when Jungkook’s single "Seven" coincided curiously with a cryptic Instagram story posted by Ronaldo. The footballer had shared the message, “7 – The best is yet to come,” leading the BTS ARMY to draw connections between the two stars.
Meanwhile, Ronaldo continues to make waves in the sports world, having recently secured his second consecutive Golden Boot award with a historic goal tally.
As fans buzz over this high-profile meeting, one thing is certain: whether it’s music, fashion, or football, Jungkook and Ronaldo know how to keep the world watching.
