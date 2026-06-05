Friday sermon, 5th June 2026: 'There is no might nor power except through Allah'

Finding protection, gratitude and patience through remembrance of Allah
First Sermon (Khutbah One)
All praise is due to Allah, the Possessor of perfect strength and unassailable power. Glory be to Him, the One who grants success and assistance. I bear witness that there is no god but Allah, and I bear witness that our master and Prophet Muḥammad is the Messenger of Allah. O Allah, send Your prayers, peace, and blessings upon him, his family, his companions, and all who follow his guidance.
As for what follows: I counsel you, servants of Allah, and myself, to have taqwa of Allah, who says: “Indeed, Allah is with those who are mindful of Him and those who excel in doing good.” (Qur'an 16:128)
O Believers: During one of the journeys of the Prophet (PBUH) Abū Mūsā al-Ashʿarī (may Allah be pleased with him) was quietly repeating to himself the words: There is no might nor power except through Allah.
The Prophet (PBUH) heard him and said: “Shall I not guide you to a treasure from the treasures of Paradise? Say: Lā ḥawla wa lā quwwata illā billāh (There is no might nor power except through Allah).” [Bukhari and Muslim]
The Messenger of Allah (PBUH) thus informed him that these simple words are a treasure whose benefit endures in this world and whose reward is immense in the next. He continually encouraged his Companions to recite them, saying to one of them: “Increase in saying: Lā ḥawla wa lā quwwata illā billāh.” [Tirmidhi]
There is no wonder in this, for these are words of tremendous meaning. They negate all independent power and ability from creation and affirm them entirely for the Creator. There is no power to ward off harm and no strength to attain benefit except through Allah. They remind the heart of its weakness and connect it to the strength of its Lord, increasing the servant in humility, reverence, and dependence upon Allah. For this reason, they are among the most beloved forms of remembrance. The Prophet (PBUH) said: “Among the most beloved words to Allah are: ‘Glory be to Allah; He has no partner. To Him belongs the dominion and to Him belongs all praise, and He has power over all things; and there is no might nor power except through Allah.’”
When then, should we say these words? We say them when blessings come to us, expressing gratitude for Allah's gifts. Allah says concerning the owner of the garden: “Why, when you entered your garden, did you not say: ‘Whatever Allah wills; there is no power except through Allah’?” (Qur'an 18:39)
We say them when enjoying provision, acknowledging that every blessing comes from Allah alone. The Prophet (PBUH) said: “Whoever eats food and then says: ‘Praise be to Allah who fed me this food and provided it for me without any might or power from myself,’ will have his previous sins forgiven.” [Abu Dawūd]
We repeat them when we hear the mu'adhdhin call: “Come to prayer; come to success.” [Sahih Muslim]
For there is no ability to answer the call to prayer except through Allah's help, and there is no success except through His enabling grace.
We also begin our supplications with these words, for they are an expression of hope, humility, and neediness before Allah. A man once came to the Prophet ﷺ and asked: “Teach me a supplication that I may say.” The Prophet (PBUH) taught him words of praise and glorification of Allah, among them: “Lā ḥawla wa lā quwwata illā billāh.” The man then asked: “These are for my Lord; what is for me?” The Prophet (PBUH) replied: “Say: O Allah, forgive me, have mercy upon me, guide me, and provide for me.” [Sahih Muslim]
Thus, through the words: Lā ḥawla wa lā quwwata illā billāh - the doors of goodness are opened. Allah Most High says: “O you who believe, obey Allah, obey the Messenger, and those entrusted with authority among you.” (Qur'an 4:59). I say these words of mine and seek Allah's forgiveness for myself and for you. So seek His forgiveness, for He is the Oft-Forgiving, the Most Merciful.
Second Sermon (Khutbah Two)
All praise is due to Allah alone, and peace and blessings be upon the one after whom there is no prophet.
As for what follows: O believers, increase in saying: Lā ḥawla wa lā quwwata illā billāh. Let it be your constant companion.
Say it in times of success as an expression of gratitude. Say it in times of hardship as a plea for assistance. Say it in moments of distress as an act of surrender and entrustment to Allah. In times of ease, Allah will increase you from His bounty; and in times of difficulty, He will envelop you with His gentleness and care. Recite it when leaving your homes, for it is a source of Divine protection and guidance. The Messenger of Allah (PBUH) said: “Whoever says when leaving his home: ‘In the Name of Allah; I place my trust in Allah; there is no might nor power except through Allah,’ it will be said to him: ‘You have been guided, sufficed, and protected,’ and Satan will withdraw from him.” [Tirmidhi]
O Allah, send Your prayers, peace, and blessings upon our master and Prophet Muḥammad, upon his family and all his companions.
O Allah, be pleased with Abū Bakr, ʿUmar, ʿUthmān, ʿAlī, and all the noble Companions.
O Allah, protect the United Arab Emirates from every direction. Protect its leadership, its people, and all who reside upon its land.
O Allah, preserve Sheikh Muḥammad bin Zāyid, the President of the State, with Your protection. Be for him a helper and supporter and bless his life and his work.
O Allah, grant success to him, his deputies, his brothers the rulers of the Emirates, and his trustworthy Crown Prince in all that You love and are pleased with.
O Allah, have mercy upon Sheikh Zāyid, Sheikh Rāshid, and the rulers of the Emirates who have passed into Your mercy, and admit them through Your grace into the vastness of Your Gardens.
O Allah, encompass the martyrs of the nation with Your mercy and forgiveness.
O Allah, have mercy upon the Muslim men and women, the living among them and the deceased.
Servants of Allah, remember Allah, the Magnificent and Majestic, and He will remember you. Give thanks to Him for His blessings and He will increase you. And establish the prayer.