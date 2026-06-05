Friday sermon, 5th June 2026: 'There is no might nor power except through Allah'

There is no wonder in this, for these are words of tremendous meaning. They negate all independent power and ability from creation and affirm them entirely for the Creator. There is no power to ward off harm and no strength to attain benefit except through Allah. They remind the heart of its weakness and connect it to the strength of its Lord, increasing the servant in humility, reverence, and dependence upon Allah. For this reason, they are among the most beloved forms of remembrance. The Prophet (PBUH) said: “Among the most beloved words to Allah are: ‘Glory be to Allah; He has no partner. To Him belongs the dominion and to Him belongs all praise, and He has power over all things; and there is no might nor power except through Allah.’”