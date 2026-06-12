Friday sermon, June 12, 2026: 'The Prophetic Migration'

Hijri New Year sermon reflects on Abu Bakr’s profound love for the Prophet
First Sermon (Khutbah One)
All praise is due to Allah, the Protecting Friend, the Praiseworthy, who by His grace has allowed us to witness the beginning of a new Hijri year. I bear witness that there is no god but Allah, and I bear witness that our master and prophet Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah. May Allah's blessings and peace be upon him, his family, his companions, and all who follow his guidance. As for what follows: Allah Most High says: "O you who believe, be mindful of Allah and be with the truthful." (Qur'an 9:119) Believers: We congratulate you on the arrival of the new Hijri year, a year that carries within it profound lessons of faith and noble spiritual meanings. Foremost among them is love for the Prophet (PBUH) a love that was beautifully manifested in the example of Abu Bakr al-Siddiq (may Allah be pleased with him). When the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) informed Abu Bakr of the migration, Abu Bakr immediately replied: "Your companionship, O Messenger of Allah!" The Prophet (PBUH) answered: "Your companionship." [Bukhārī] ʿA'ishah (may Allah be pleased with her) later said: "By Allah, I had never known that anyone could weep from joy until I saw Abu Bakr weeping that day out of happiness." [Musnad Ishaqq ibn Rawah]
What kind of love was this? He knew that the journey ahead was filled with danger, yet his eyes overflowed with tears of joy. More remarkable still was that he feared for his beloved (PBUH) more than he feared for himself. The Prophet (PBUH) once asked him: "Why is it that at times you walk ahead of me and at times behind me?" Abu Bakr replied: "When I think of pursuers, I walk behind you; and when I think of an ambush ahead, I walk in front of you." The Prophet (PBUH) then asked: "O Abu Bakr, if something were to happen, would you rather it happen to you than to me?" He replied: "Yes, by the One who sent you with the truth." When they reached the cave, Abu Bakr said: "Stay where you are, O Messenger of Allah, until I inspect the cave for you." [Mustadrak ala Sahihayn] That is, until I make it safe for you. And when the danger drew near, Abu Bakr, fearful for his beloved, said: "If one of them were only to look beneath his feet, he would see us." The Prophet (PBUH) replied: "What do you think, O Abu Bakr, of two whose third is Allah?” [Bukhari and Muslim] About this Allah says: For Allah did in fact support him when the disbelievers drove him out (of Mecca) and he was only one of two. While they both were in the cave, he reassured his companion (Abu Bakr) “Do not despair; Allah is certainly with us.” Allah then sent down His tranquillity upon them and supported them with forces that could not be seen. (Qur'an 9:40) Thereafter they continued their journey. Abu Bakr (may Allah be pleased with him) said: "We travelled throughout the entire night until the heat of midday arrived. Then we came upon a large rock that cast some shade. I said: 'Rest, O Messenger of Allah.'" Reflect on the greatness of this love. He had travelled through the whole night with the Prophet (PBUH). Did he then choose rest for himself? No. Instead, he said: "I went out and found a shepherd. I asked him, 'Will you milk for me?' He replied, 'Yes.' Then I brought the milk to the Messenger of Allah (PBUH), and he drank until I was satisfied." [Bukhari and Muslim]
Allahu Akbar! The Prophet (PBUH) drank, and Abu Bakr felt fulfilled. For the sincere lover finds happiness in the comfort and well being of the beloved. Such was the love of the Prophet (PBUH) that filled hearts with sincerity and devotion, producing obedience, loyalty, and faithful emulation. Allah Most High says: "O you who believe, obey Allah, obey the Messenger, and those entrusted with authority among you." (Qur'an 4:59) I say these words of mine, and I seek Allah's forgiveness for myself and for you.
Second Sermon (Khutbah Two)
All praise is due to Allah alone, and blessings and peace be upon the one after whom there is no prophet. As for what follows: O lovers of your Prophet (PBUH): The blessed journey reached its destination, and the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) entered Madinah. As the Companion Anas ibn Malik described it: "Everything in it became illuminated." [Tirmidhi]
His companions surrounded him with their sincere love, to the extent that one observer remarked: "I have never seen anyone loved by others the way Muhammad was loved by his companions." [Sirah ibn Hisham]
Thus, the Hijrah revealed the true nature of love—a love that gives rise to emulation, loyalty, and sacrifice. Abu Bakr al-Siddiq devoted himself, his family, and his wealth to the service of his beloved Prophet (PBUH).
Likewise, whoever truly loves his homeland and its leadership dedicates his efforts, his resources, and himself to their well being, and prays for the continued blessings of goodness, security, and prosperity upon them.
Send your prayers and blessings upon our master and prophet Muhammad.
O Allah, send Your peace, blessings, and grace upon our master Muhammad.
Be pleased with Abu Bakr, ʿUmar, ʿUthman, and ʿAli, and with all the noble Companions.
O Allah, protect the United Arab Emirates from every harm. Protect its leadership, its people, and all who reside upon its land.
O Allah, preserve Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the President of the State, with Your protection. Be his Helper and Supporter, bless his life and his work, and grant success to him, his deputies, his brothers the rulers of the Emirates, and his trustworthy Crown Prince in all that You love and are pleased with.
O Allah, have mercy upon Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Rashid, and the rulers of the Emirates who have passed on to Your mercy.
Admit them, through Your grace, into the vast expanses of Paradise.
O Allah, envelop the martyrs of the nation in Your mercy and forgiveness.
O Allah, have mercy upon all Muslim men and women, the living among them and the deceased.
Servants of Allah, Remember Allah, the Most Great and Majestic, and He will remember you. Thank Him for His blessings and He will increase you.
And establish the prayer.