Friday sermon, June 12, 2026: 'The Prophetic Migration'

What kind of love was this? He knew that the journey ahead was filled with danger, yet his eyes overflowed with tears of joy. More remarkable still was that he feared for his beloved (PBUH) more than he feared for himself. The Prophet (PBUH) once asked him: "Why is it that at times you walk ahead of me and at times behind me?" Abu Bakr replied: "When I think of pursuers, I walk behind you; and when I think of an ambush ahead, I walk in front of you." The Prophet (PBUH) then asked: "O Abu Bakr, if something were to happen, would you rather it happen to you than to me?" He replied: "Yes, by the One who sent you with the truth." When they reached the cave, Abu Bakr said: "Stay where you are, O Messenger of Allah, until I inspect the cave for you." [Mustadrak ala Sahihayn] That is, until I make it safe for you. And when the danger drew near, Abu Bakr, fearful for his beloved, said: "If one of them were only to look beneath his feet, he would see us." The Prophet (PBUH) replied: "What do you think, O Abu Bakr, of two whose third is Allah?” [Bukhari and Muslim] About this Allah says: For Allah did in fact support him when the disbelievers drove him out (of Mecca) and he was only one of two. While they both were in the cave, he reassured his companion (Abu Bakr) “Do not despair; Allah is certainly with us.” Allah then sent down His tranquillity upon them and supported them with forces that could not be seen. (Qur'an 9:40) Thereafter they continued their journey. Abu Bakr (may Allah be pleased with him) said: "We travelled throughout the entire night until the heat of midday arrived. Then we came upon a large rock that cast some shade. I said: 'Rest, O Messenger of Allah.'" Reflect on the greatness of this love. He had travelled through the whole night with the Prophet (PBUH). Did he then choose rest for himself? No. Instead, he said: "I went out and found a shepherd. I asked him, 'Will you milk for me?' He replied, 'Yes.' Then I brought the milk to the Messenger of Allah (PBUH), and he drank until I was satisfied." [Bukhari and Muslim]