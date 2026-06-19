Friday Sermon, June 19 2026: Caring for Our Elders

Why Islam teaches us to honour the elderly — and why it matters today
First Sermon (Khutbah One)
All praise is due to Allah, the Possessor of Might and Majesty, who has made honouring the elderly one of the noblest qualities. I bear witness that there is no god but Allah, and I bear witness that our Prophet Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah and the Seal of the Prophets. May Allah’s peace, blessings, and grace be upon him, his family, his companions, and those who follow them.
To proceed: I advise you, O servants of Allah, and myself to fear Allah, Who says: “Indeed, Allah is with those who fear Him and those who are doers of good.” (Qur’an 16:128)
O believers, In one of the great prophetic incidents, Abu Bakr (may Allah be pleased with him) brought his father—who was an elderly man—leading him to the Prophet (PBUH). When the Prophet (PBUH) saw him, he said: “Why did you not leave the old man in his home so that I could have come to him there?” (Ahmad)
How magnificent is this example! In it, the Prophet (PBUH) teaches us to appreciate, honour, and respect the elderly. They are among the best of people in the sight of their Lord. Did he not say: “The best of you are those who live the longest lives and perform the best deeds.” (Ahmad)
And if this is their status before Allah, then honouring them is part of glorifying Allah, Glorified and Exalted. The Prophet (PBUH) said: “Indeed, among the ways of glorifying Allah is honouring the elderly Muslim.” (Abu Dawud)
Therefore, it is not befitting for a believer to neglect the rights of the elderly or to diminish the honour and respect due to them. The Prophet (PBUH) said: “He is not one of us who does not show mercy to our young and recognize the rights of our elders.” (Abu Dawud)
And how could we fail to appreciate them when Allah has placed blessing among them? Our beloved Prophet (PBUH) said: “Blessing is with your elders.” (Ibn Hibban)
So, fear Allah regarding them! Care for them before you lose them. Sit with them before the day comes when you can only sit by their graves. Give them a central place within your families and among their grandchildren, so that their lives may be filled with companionship and comfort. Listen attentively to their words, and do not allow your phones to distract you from them. Do not speak before them or interrupt them, following the guidance of the Prophet (PBUH) who said to the youngest member of a group when he began speaking: “Let the elder speak first, let the elder speak first.” (Agreed upon)
That is, give precedence to the one who is older in age and allow him to speak first, as guidance in proper etiquette and respect for one’s elders.
This is the very approach that the Companions (may Allah be pleased with them) consistently followed. Here is Samurah ibn Jundub (may Allah be pleased with him) saying:
“I was a young boy who memorized from the Prophet (PBUH) but nothing prevented me from speaking except that there were men present who were older than me.” (Muslim)
Take care of the medical needs of your elders, and do not burden them with acts of worship that are difficult for them. Allah has granted them concessions and revealed rulings suited to their circumstances: “And upon those who are able to fast only with hardship is an expiation [as a substitute].” (Qur’an 2:184)
Speak kindly to your elders. As people advance in age, their hearts often become more tender and sensitive. Therefore, be careful not to hurt their feelings with a glance or wound them with a harsh word. Reflect upon the command of your Creator: “Whether one or both of them reach old age with you, do not say to them even ‘uff’ (a word of irritation), nor rebuke them, but speak to them gracious words.” (Qur’an 17:23)
Allah the Exalted also says: “O you who believe! Obey Allah, obey the Messenger, and those in authority among you.” (Qur’an 4:59)
I say these words of mine, and I seek Allah’s forgiveness for myself and for you.
Second Sermon (Khutbah Two)
All praise is due to Allah, besides Whom there is no deity worthy of worship. May peace and blessings be upon our master and Prophet Muhammad, after whom there is no prophet.
To proceed: O believers, Indeed, honouring the elderly is an acknowledgment of their wisdom and experience, from which generations continue to benefit. They are a source of guidance and counsel, the memory of our society, the hands that built, and the souls that gave selflessly, expecting neither reward nor gratitude in return.
Their right upon us is complete gratitude, care, concern, and excellent treatment. Let us instil in our children that respecting the elderly is both a religious duty and a debt of gratitude. As stated in the noble hadith: “Whoever does you a favour, repay him for it.” (Abu Dawud)
And what favour could be greater than that of our elders, who devoted their lives to raising us and building the nation?
For this reason, honouring the elderly lies at the heart of our Emirati identity. This value has been further affirmed through the care and attention that our wise leadership has dedicated to them, as an expression of gratitude, loyalty, and commitment to their well-being.
O Allah, send Your prayers, peace, and blessings upon our master and Prophet Muhammad, who was sent as a mercy to all the worlds, and upon all his family and companions.
O Allah, be pleased with Abu Bakr, Umar, Uthman, and Ali, and with all the noble Companions.
O Allah, make us dutiful toward our elders, faithful in fulfilling their rights, shower us with Your bounty, and do not deprive us of Your reward.
O Allah, perpetuate for the United Arab Emirates its honour and strength, its security and stability, its prosperity and flourishing, its goodness and well-being.
O Allah, protect Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, President of the State; be his Helper and Supporter, and bless his life and his work.
O Allah, grant success to him, to his deputies, to his brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, and to his trustworthy Crown Prince, in all that You love and are pleased with.
O Allah, have mercy upon Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Rashid, and the rulers of the Emirates who have passed on to Your mercy, and admit them, by Your grace, into Your spacious Gardens of Paradise.
O Allah, encompass the martyrs of the nation with Your mercy and forgiveness.
O Allah, have mercy upon the Muslim men and women, the living among them and the deceased.
Servants of Allah, Remember Allah, the Magnificent and Majestic, and He will remember you. Be grateful to Him for His blessings, and He will increase you in His favour.
And establish the prayer.