Friday Sermon, June 19 2026: Caring for Our Elders

So, fear Allah regarding them! Care for them before you lose them. Sit with them before the day comes when you can only sit by their graves. Give them a central place within your families and among their grandchildren, so that their lives may be filled with companionship and comfort. Listen attentively to their words, and do not allow your phones to distract you from them. Do not speak before them or interrupt them, following the guidance of the Prophet (PBUH) who said to the youngest member of a group when he began speaking: “Let the elder speak first, let the elder speak first.” (Agreed upon)