Friday Sermon, June 26, 2026: The Scourge of Drugs

O believers: Allah Most High legislated His noble and merciful law for His servants as a mercy to them. Through it He preserves their religion, their lives, their intellects, their wealth, and their honour. Among the gravest threats to all of these are narcotic drugs. They are a deadly poison and a devastating affliction. Whoever surrenders to them is led toward destruction until he becomes forgotten and lost. Allah Most High says: “Do not kill yourselves. Indeed, Allah is ever Merciful to you. And whoever does that out of aggression and injustice, We shall cast him into a Fire.” (Qur'an 4:29–30)