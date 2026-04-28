Beyond marks and prestige: How students should really choose their subjects

Perhaps one of the saddest things in life is to find oneself trapped in a career or profession for which one has no real passion, no natural inclination, and no ease with its fundamentals. Many of us have come across professionals who seem so visibly unsuited to what they do that we cannot help but wonder why they chose that path at all. When a person lacks both understanding and enthusiasm for their work, the result is often frustration, mediocrity, and a quiet sense of dissatisfaction. This is precisely why children must be helped to make choices that are honest and well considered, rather than merely impressive on the surface.