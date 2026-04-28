Beyond marks and prestige: How students should really choose their subjects

Flexibility and self-awareness key to better academic decisions
Few decisions placed before a young person are as loaded with anxiety as the choice of subjects in high school. At an age when children are still discovering themselves, we ask them to make choices that appear to carry lifelong consequences. It is no wonder that students and parents alike approach this stage with uncertainty, hesitation, and, at times, fear.
The truth is, making decisions about the future is never easy. None of us has a window into what lies ahead. No child can be expected to make a perfect choice about adulthood while still in the process of understanding who they are. That is why subject selection must be approached with wisdom, guidance, and humanity - not pressure, comparison, or rigid expectation.
Far too often, subject choices are influenced by prestige, parental ambition, peer trends, or romanticised dreams of a future profession. But dreams alone are not enough. A dream that is not supported by aptitude and genuine interest can become a burden rather than a blessing. The most reliable formula for making sound choices is one grounded in two essentials: aptitude and interest.
Aptitude tells us where a student’s natural strengths lie. Interest sustains motivation, effort, and joy in learning. When these two come together, a child is far more likely to flourish. When they do not, the consequences can be serious and long-lasting.
Perhaps one of the saddest things in life is to find oneself trapped in a career or profession for which one has no real passion, no natural inclination, and no ease with its fundamentals. Many of us have come across professionals who seem so visibly unsuited to what they do that we cannot help but wonder why they chose that path at all. When a person lacks both understanding and enthusiasm for their work, the result is often frustration, mediocrity, and a quiet sense of dissatisfaction. This is precisely why children must be helped to make choices that are honest and well considered, rather than merely impressive on the surface.
This responsibility rests heavily on the adults around them. Schools must do more than offer subject combinations; they must provide careful counselling, informed advice, and the space for students to reflect meaningfully. Parents, too, must resist the temptation to choose through their children or to impose aspirations that belong to another generation. The role of adults is not to decide for children, but to help them recognise their own strengths, interests, and possibilities with clarity and confidence.
Equally important is the need to normalise change.
Not every first choice will be the right one. Sometimes a student begins a course of study only to realise that the fit is not right. When that happens, the answer should not be shame, blame, or stubborn persistence for the sake of appearances. The answer should be flexibility - the chance to make a new start, to choose again, and to move forward with greater self-awareness. There is wisdom in reconsideration. There is maturity in course correction. And there is great value in allowing young people the dignity of not being permanently defined by one early decision.
Education must prepare children not only for success, but for thoughtful decision-making. It must teach them that choosing wisely matters more than choosing quickly, and that changing direction, when done for the right reasons, is not failure but growth.
In the end, the aim is not to push children into choices that look ambitious from the outside. It is to help them find pathways where ability meets interest, and where effort can lead to both competence and fulfilment. For the real tragedy is not in changing one’s mind. The real tragedy is in staying bound to a path that was never truly one’s own.
Because the purpose of education is not merely to make children choose a future. It is to help them build one they can understand, grow in, and genuinely love.
Dr Sheeba Jojo is an educator living in the UAE