When exams arrive, the whole family sits the test

As examinations draw near, a mindful shift at home, marked by patience, small sacrifices, and quiet support, can make all the difference. Please remember, this is not the time for long-drawn philosophical conversations with your children or the time to share your litany of woes with them. It is time to spread good cheer, positivity and encourage them to do their best. Long after the exams are over, children will remember not just what they studied, but how supported they felt while preparing.