When exams arrive, the whole family sits the test

Quiet support, empathy and reassurance at home can shape a child’s exam performance
As the CBSE board examinations approach, homes across the country begin to feel the shift. Timetables change, conversations soften, and routines are quietly rearranged. There is an unspoken tension in the air that all have to deal with. Examination time is not only a test of a student’s preparation - it is a period when the entire family must play a crucial supporting role.
The environment at home can significantly influence a child’s ability to focus. Simple adjustments such as keeping voices low, taking long phone calls away from the study area, and reducing television volume, or using headphones, can help create a calm, distraction-free space. Silence, during this phase, becomes an act of encouragement.
Parental presence, though often understated, provides powerful emotional reassurance. Children may not always express it, but waking up early with them or staying up a little later sends a powerful message: you are not alone on this journey! Small, thoughtful gestures like a cup of tea or coffee, a bowl of fruit, hot chocolate, or even a piece of chocolate, can provide timely energy and emotional comfort during long study hours.
Movement and physical activity are often overlooked during exam preparation. Encouraging students to stretch, walk, or move briefly every hour improves blood circulation, keeps the brain alert, and prevents fatigue and stiffness caused by prolonged sitting. Encourage them to go out for a walk, as the weather in the UAE at the moment can be therapeutic by itself.
Nutrition and rest play a vital role in sustaining performance. Moderation in salt and sugar intake helps prevent lethargy, while brain-boosting foods such as nuts, fruits, and adequate hydration support concentration. Sleep must not be compromised. Five to six hours of quality rest is essential for memory consolidation and mental alertness. Sleep is not time lost; it is preparation to spend time well.
One of the greatest challenges students face today is managing digital distractions. Reducing the use of mobile phones and devices during this period is critical. Rather than imposing strict bans, parents are encouraged to negotiate reasonable usage times and guide children through calm, practical conversations. Self-discipline, when developed through understanding, lasts far longer than enforced restrictions. This might also mean exercising some self-restraint and leading by example.
Preparing for and writing examinations successfully is an art refined through routine, discipline, and sustained support. It should not be a journey that children are expected to manage alone. When parents step in with empathy, structure, and encouragement, they not only reduce stress but also help build resilience and confidence. This, in turn, forges strong emotional bonds for life.
As examinations draw near, a mindful shift at home, marked by patience, small sacrifices, and quiet support, can make all the difference. Please remember, this is not the time for long-drawn philosophical conversations with your children or the time to share your litany of woes with them. It is time to spread good cheer, positivity and encourage them to do their best. Long after the exams are over, children will remember not just what they studied, but how supported they felt while preparing.
Dr Sheeba Jojo is an educator living in the UAE
