Dubai’s KHDA, UAE schools respond after IGCSE, A Level, IB exam cancellations

KHDA, schools address cancellations of IB, Cambridge, Pearson and OxfordAQA examinations
Dubai: For thousands of students across the UAE who have spent a long time preparing for high-stakes international examinations, the news recently arrived in waves. First the IB. Then Cambridge, Pearson and OxfordAQA. One by one, the major exam boards have confirmed that traditional in-person written exams will not go ahead in the UAE this season.
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai's education regulator, has moved quickly to address the anxiety many families are feeling. In a video message posted on Instagram, a spokesperson offered reassurance and a clear piece of advice.
"It's a stressful time. The most important message we can give you — please do as much as you can to reassure your children," the spokesperson said.
Drawing a direct comparison to the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, he signalled that the response will follow a familiar path. "We have been here before. We expect that most of the protocols during COVID will apply again this time."
The spokesperson's most practical guidance was to reach out to their school. “As a father, I understand the stresses that some of these students are going through. So please, on a daily basis, reach out as much as you can, because the schools have the most up-to-date information. Always remember, the KHDA team is here for you and your family,” he added.
The boards took the decision to cancel exams in consultation with local authorities and other international awarding bodies in response to the current situation, with the safety of students and staff placed first.
Cambridge International Education confirmed that schools in the UAE will not sit traditional exams in the June 2026 series, replacing them with a portfolio of evidence route for all candidates. All exams are called off for students taking Cambridge IGCSE, O Level, AS & A Level and the Cambridge IPQ.
Pearson Edexcel confirmed the cancellation of all International GCSE, International A Level and iPLS qualifications in the UAE for the May/June 2026 series. Pearson said it is currently finalising alternative arrangements for the affected countries (the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Lebanon) and has pledged to update schools as soon as these are confirmed.
OxfordAQA also cancelled all International GCSE and International A Level exams in the UAE for the May/June 2026 series. Previously achieved OxfordAQA AS/A-level component results can be used for overall grades. If no prior grades exist, schools can provide evidence of each student’s performance.
The International Baccalaureate had already announced that IB Diploma and Career-related Programme students in the UAE would not sit their May 2026 examinations, with results instead to be awarded through the Non-Exam Contingency Measure (NECM), which was used during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cancellations of these exams came after India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled board exams for grade 10 and grade 12 while the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) cancelled the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board examinations earlier last month.
For international school leaders, the challenge has been to maintain academic rigour while managing the emotional weight of uncertainty and to do both without alarming the students and families depending on them.
Simon Jodrell, Principal of Jebel Ali School in Dubai, described a deliberate, two-track approach. "At Jebel Ali School, we are continuing to approach this period with a calm, measured focus on both student wellbeing and academic integrity. Our priority has been to prepare students as if examinations will proceed as normal, while also ensuring that robust contingency plans are in place."
He said lessons have continued with high-quality exam preparation, including retrieval practice, past paperwork and detailed assessment analysis, alongside careful evidence-building for the portfolio route.
"This will ensure that our students are awarded outcomes that accurately reflect their ability and effort. Throughout the current situation, we remain committed to supporting our students and parents with as much clarity as possible, consistency and care, so that they feel confident and well prepared regardless of the final assessment pathway decided by the exam boards."
At Woodlem British School in Ajman, Principal Natalia Svetenok said the shift to portfolios has been embraced as more than a reaction to the crisis.
"At Woodlem British School, our priority is calm, clarity, and continuity. Following official confirmation from Cambridge, we will assess students through a carefully curated portfolio of evidence, ensuring every learner's progress is recognised and externally validated."
She acknowledged the anxiety surrounding university admissions. "I know uncertainty creates anxiety, especially for families thinking about university. So, we are communicating daily, guiding parents, and supporting students emotionally and academically, step by step."
"Have we rethought assessment? Absolutely. Not as a reaction, but as a responsibility. We are still awaiting further details from Pearson, but one thing is clear: our students will not be left behind," Svetenok added.
At Repton Dubai, Principal Michael Bloy was careful to draw a line between a change of method and a change of expectation. "This is a change in method, not a change in standards, and we are in a strong position to support our children and families through it. We recognise there will be understandable uncertainty at a time like this, and our role is to provide clarity and calm."
He said grades will be built on a rigorous foundation to ensure fairness and full alignment with IB expectations. "Grades will be based on a rigorous body of evidence, including externally assessed coursework and carefully moderated teacher predictions…Our focus is on supporting every child with confidence, while preparing them for a successful transition to university."
The school has also addressed the toll the disruption has taken on students personally.
"This is clearly an unsettling time for students, particularly after all of the hard work they have put into preparing for their exams. Our focus is to ensure students continue to feel supported, and that any grades awarded are based on a strong and fair body of evidence. We are working closely with the IB and will continue to keep students and parents updated. Above all, we want our students to feel confident as they move on to their next steps beyond Sixth Form.” Bloy added.