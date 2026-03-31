UAE schools cancel IB exams: What NECM grading means for students

Non-exam grades for UAE Diploma and Career-related Programme students in May 2026 session
Dubai: UAE schools have told Grade 12 students that IB final examinations this year will not go ahead, with results instead to be awarded through a special contingency measure.
According to circulars sent out by Dubai IB schools, the International Baccalaureate Organisation has confirmed that students enrolled in the IB Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP) in the UAE will not sit their May 2026 examinations.
“Following discussions with the Ministry of Education, the government has decided that IB Diploma and Career-related Programme students will not sit IB examinations and will instead be awarded results using the Non-Exam Contingency Measure (NECM),” said multiple circulars seen by Gulf News.
Some schools attributed the announcement to Adrian Kearney, IB World Schools Director: "The IB Executive Team has given permission for the use of the Non-Exam Contingency Measure (NECM) for the DP/CP May 2026 examination session,” the announcement said.
The NECM is not a new concept for the IB. It was used globally during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Under the measure, final grades will be based on internally assessed coursework that has been externally marked by IB examiners, teacher predicted grades drawn from all available evidence of a student's learning, and rigorous cross-checks by the IB to ensure consistency with global standards.
Schools have moved quickly to reassure families. One circular told students and parents: "We have been reviewing all internally assessed work to ensure it is of the highest standard and ready for submission."
One of the most pressing concerns for Grade 12 families is whether NECM results will be accepted by universities, particularly those overseas.
The IB has sought to address this directly. "We are confident that these results will be respected by the vast majority of universities globally," Kearney was quoted as saying, adding that the IB is actively communicating with universities around the world to explain the measure.
Schools have echoed that message, telling students: "Your future remains secure, and this pathway is recognised by universities around the world."
While the exams are off, the work is not. Schools are urging students to complete any remaining coursework to the highest possible standard, act on teacher feedback to strengthen final submissions, and stay engaged with their studies and wellbeing during what is acknowledged to be an unsettling period.
One school principal stated: "We know how much this moment mattered. You have worked towards these final exams for a long time, and it is completely natural to feel disappointed or unsettled. We feel that with you."
The IB has said it will provide additional guidance and support materials for families through its public help platform. Parents and students can access IB information and support at help.ibo.org. Schools remain the main point of contact for day-to-day queries.