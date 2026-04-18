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Dubai announces return of school bus services from April 20

Authorities to monitor situation while ensuring safe student travel

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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Decision follows safety review as authorities prioritise student wellbeing.
Decision follows safety review as authorities prioritise student wellbeing.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

In line with ongoing assessments conducted by the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority, in coordination with the Ministry of Education, bus services for private educational institutions in Dubai will resume starting Monday, April 20, 2026, in accordance with the approved safety protocols.

This decision is an extension of the country's continuous assessment approach during this period, ensuring continuity of education, student safety, and the efficiency of services provided.

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The relevant authorities will continue to monitor and assess the situation regularly, taking the necessary measures in line with any developments while maintaining the highest levels of readiness and stability.

The safety and wellbeing of students, educators, and the wider community remain a top priority at all times.

We encourage you to stay updated via official sources and to adhere to all safety measures.

For more information, you can visit the Reopening Protocols for Private Education Institutions in Dubai poge on our website.

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