Enjoy Eid stays at JA Beach Hotel with 50% back in resort credit

Make your stay memorable with resort credit

At JA Beach Hotel, little ones can dive into endless fun at the Kids’ Club, Just Splash waterpark, and Animal Discovery Zone, while grown-ups can soak in the sunshine or try their hand at watersports. Come evening, it’s all about gathering over memorable dining experiences, shared moments, and making the most of a beachfront break that’s designed for everyone.

This Eid, you can spend your generous resort credit on the hotel’s diverse culinary experiences and restorative Calm Spa rituals, allowing each day to be shaped around moments of indulgence, relaxation and discovery.