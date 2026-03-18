Enjoy Eid stays at JA Beach Hotel with 50% back in resort credit

Guests can spend the resort credit on curated culinary experiences and Calm Spa massages
Turn your family getaway at JA Beach Hotel this Eid into something even more rewarding with an incredible offer. You can now enjoy 50 per cent of your room rate as resort credit to spend on vibrant dining, outdoor activities, or soothing spa massages, making each day feel a little more special.
A beloved beachfront classic rooted in warm hospitality and family-friendly charm, JA Beach Hotel is the original heritage hotel at JA The Resort, Jebel Ali Beach. Home to 235 rooms and suites, refreshing swimming pools, a truly private beach, kids’ facilities, and globally inspired family-friendly dining venues, the hotel delivers a relaxed coastal atmosphere, creating a stay that feels effortlessly welcoming along Dubai’s golden shores.
At JA Beach Hotel, little ones can dive into endless fun at the Kids’ Club, Just Splash waterpark, and Animal Discovery Zone, while grown-ups can soak in the sunshine or try their hand at watersports. Come evening, it’s all about gathering over memorable dining experiences, shared moments, and making the most of a beachfront break that’s designed for everyone.
This Eid, you can spend your generous resort credit on the hotel’s diverse culinary experiences and restorative Calm Spa rituals, allowing each day to be shaped around moments of indulgence, relaxation and discovery.
The resort credit is redeemable only during the stay and cannot be exchanged for cash. Credit can be only used at the hotel’s restaurants and spa massages. Any unused credit cannot be carried forward or refunded.
For bookings call 04 814 5500 or email reservations@jaresorts.com
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.