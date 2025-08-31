RTA unveils next-gen Customer Happiness Centres in Dubai

Centres upgraded under Dubai’s “Services 360” vision now offer 97 smart, hybrid services
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has reopened its Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool and Al Barsha after a major redevelopment, transforming them into hybrid centres designed to combine digital innovation with personalised service.
The initiative is part of RTA’s strategy to expand digital service provision in line with the UAE Digital Government Strategy and Dubai Government’s “Services 360” vision. Customers at the revamped centres can now access fully automated services through digital devices, while service advisors continue to provide support tailored to specific beneficiary groups.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, highlighted the Authority’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies. He said RTA is accelerating its shift towards digital channels by integrating artificial intelligence and digital platforms to enhance customer experience and increase adoption rates.
“These efforts reflect the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to advance towards a smart city model and establish Dubai as the world’s smartest city, by delivering services and performance that exceeds customer expectations and ultimately achieve happiness for residents and visitors of the emirate,” said Al Tayer.
He added: “Transforming the Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool and Al Barsha into hybrid centres forms part of RTA’s plan to convert its Customer Happiness Centres into smart, hybrid facilities that combine modern design with sustainability concepts in line with the Dubai Government’s ‘Services 360’ vision. The redevelopment of the two centres aims to redefine the concept of customer service, moving beyond service provision to delivering added value that showcases Dubai’s position as a smart city and a global leader in government service delivery.”
During his visit to the Umm Ramool centre, Al Tayer was briefed on the facilities, which feature designs inspired by natural elements to create a comfortable customer environment. The centres offer easier access to services, immediate transaction completion, and personalised support from dedicated service advisors. The architecture also incorporates sustainable design, streamlining digital and traditional service channels to deliver a seamless customer journey.
The redeveloped centres now provide 97 services, up from 72 previously. Transactions are projected to rise from 84,000 in 2024 to more than 100,000 by the end of 2025. The Umm Ramool centre, which operates 24/7, currently serves over 1,350 customers per month outside regular hours, with customer numbers increasing by 25% in Q2 2025 compared with Q1.
Al Tayer reaffirmed that customer happiness and exceeding expectations remain RTA’s top priorities, noting that by 2026, the Deira Customer Happiness Centre will also be transformed into a hybrid facility.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox