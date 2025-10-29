Dubai to welcome global transport leaders for UITP 2026 Summit

RTA and UITP renew partnership as Dubai prepares to welcome global transport leaders
RTA and UITP renew strategic partnership as Dubai prepares to welcome global transport leaders
Dubai: Dubai is gearing up to host the UITP Global Public Transport Summit 2026 from April 21 to 23, a milestone event that underscores the emirate’s global leadership in sustainable and smart mobility.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Wednesday formally launched preparations for the summit at an event attended by senior government and industry leaders, reaffirming Dubai’s position as a hub for transport innovation and urban excellence.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said Dubai’s hosting of the summit “culminates the emirate’s efforts to shape the future of mobility and build a sustainable, smart, and people-centred public transport system.”
He noted that Dubai’s public transport network now serves as the backbone of daily mobility, with the share of trips made using public and shared transport rising from 6% in 2006 to 21.6% in 2024. “This milestone also builds on the success of Dubai’s hosting of this global event in 2011,” he added.
Al Tayer inaugurated the official launch of the UITP Public Transport Summit 2026, which was attended by senior officials from the public and private sectors, along with Mohamed Mezghani, Secretary General of the International Association of Public Transport (UITP).
Al Tayer highlighted the enduring partnership between RTA and UITP, which began in 2005 and was cemented when Dubai hosted the UITP World Congress and Exhibition in 2011 — the first ever in the Middle East and North Africa.
“This partnership was further strengthened with the establishment of the MENA Centre for Transport Excellence and through five successful editions of the UITP MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition,” he said.
He affirmed that the upcoming UITP Global Public Transport Summit 2026 will provide “a strategic platform for global dialogue and cooperation, advancing policies, innovations, and partnerships that will shape the next generation of urban mobility systems.”
Renée Amilcar, President of UITP, said: “When the Summit takes place in Dubai next April, it will be the first edition to be held in the United Arab Emirates in fifteen years. It will also mark the 140th anniversary of the UITP Summit throughout its history.”
“Dubai will likewise be the first city outside Europe to host the Summit under its new annual format, an occasion to celebrate and a milestone to act upon as we look ahead to a more prosperous future,” she added.
Amilcar continued: “With the Summit now transitioning to an annual format, we believe that this new direction will place an even greater emphasis on our people-first approach. The journey will begin in Dubai, a city that truly embodies the forward-looking vision of an ideal urban lifestyle.”
She praised Dubai’s progress over the past 15 years, saying: “The city has undergone an exceptional transformation that has gained global recognition in the fields of infrastructure, sustainable mobility, and innovation — a transformation that has redefined the way people live and move every day.”
“The region is witnessing a profound transformation and a paradigm shift towards more sustainable modes of mobility — from advanced metro systems and electric buses to integrated fare platforms and major infrastructure investments — heralding a new era in movement that aligns with national visions, global climate commitments, and the evolving needs of residents for mobility and accessibility.”
The launch also featured a panel discussion with UITP Secretary General Mohamed Mezghani, Muna Al Osaimi, CEO of Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at RTA, and Lindsay Barr, Senior Director of Events and Academy Services at UITP.
During a press conference, Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA’s Public Transport Agency and Chairman of the Summit’s Organising Committee, said: “RTA’s hosting of the Summit reflects its continued strategic approach and sustained efforts to drive the advancement of public transport across the UAE and the wider region. It also underscores RTA’s commitment to staying abreast of the latest innovations and technological developments in this vital sector worldwide.”
He added: “Dubai today stands as a global model of innovation and transformative progress. Since hosting the first UITP Global Public Transport Summit in 2011, and looking ahead to the upcoming edition in 2026, the emirate has achieved a remarkable series of strategic milestones and ambitious initiatives across key domains of public transport and smart mobility.”
UITP Secretary General Mohamed Mezghani praised the evolution of Dubai’s transport system, saying: “When the UITP Summit takes place in Dubai in 2026, it will mark fifteen years since the city last hosted the event in 2011. Even then, Dubai was already highly advanced in the field of urban mobility, and since that time, its public transport system has evolved remarkably, driven by RTA’s clear vision and strong commitment.”
“With the evolution of UITP’s global events strategy, Dubai will become the first city outside Europe to host the Summit in its new format. I look forward with great anticipation to discovering the exceptional urban mobility solutions that the city will offer delegates upon their arrival.”
