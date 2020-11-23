Singer Justin Bieber shared an adorable montage of pictures with wife Hailey Bieber to mark her 24th birthday.
“My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you. I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place,” wrote the ‘Sorry’ singer alongside pictures on Instagram.
“I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you,” he added.
The heart-warming note in the caption concludes with a message that shows the ‘Holy’ star’s love for his wife, reading, “I can’t believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY.”
Justin and Hailey first started dating in 2015 and had an on and off relationship. They got engaged in July 2018 and reportedly secretly married in September the same year. However, they officially tied the knot at an intimate ceremony with friends and family on September 30, 2019.