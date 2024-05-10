Pop idol Justin Bieber and wife Hailey are expecting their first child. The couple took to their their social media to make the pregnancy announcement.

In the video, you can see the loved-up pair who got married in 2018 in a dreamy pregnancy photoshoot and vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii. Hailey,27, is spotted wearing a white lace dress and both are seen marvelling at her bump and celebrating their love.

In one of the shots, you can see Hailey cradling her bump, while her 30-year-old husband is spotted holding her belly in another scene.

The two got married in secret in 2018 in New York Courthouse and have been married for six years. In 2019, the two had a lavish ceremony at a luxury resort in California with their friends and family in attendance.

According to reports, Hailey is six months pregnant.

In various interviews, both Hailey and Justin have spoken about finding companionship and love in each other.