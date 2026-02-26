Casagrand Hermina breaks ground on Dh420 million Dubai Islands project

Arun MN, Founder and Managing Director, Casagrand, said: “The groundbreaking of Casagrand HERMINA marks a defining moment for us and the first milestone of our journey in the UAE. This expansion reflects not only our growth strategy, but our confidence in bringing a level of design, quality and delivery that exceeds global benchmarks. Casagrand HERMINA represents what we stand for: thoughtful planning, liveable design and trust built over time. For over two decades, families have entrusted us with one of the most important decisions of their lives and we look forward to carrying that responsibility forward for generations to come in the UAE.”